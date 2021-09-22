 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DiDi Richards lands on WNBA All-Rookie team
0 comments

DiDi Richards lands on WNBA All-Rookie team

{{featured_button_text}}
B12 West Virginia Baylor Basketball (copy) (copy)

Baylor’s DiDi Richards celebrates after the Lady Bears won the Big 12 Tournament championship in March in Kansas City.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

Baylor women’s basketball standout DiDi Richards made a smooth transition from a stellar senior year in college to a solid rookie season in the WNBA.

On Wednesday, Richards was named to the Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie Team. Richards, who was drafted in the second round of the WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty in April, averaged 2.3 points in 11.2 minutes per game.

Richards said “my papa would be proud of this one” in a quote retweet of the announcement on Wednesday. Richards led Baylor to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in late March. The Liberty open the WNBA Playoffs versus the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears power past Jayhawks, 45-7
Baylor

Bears power past Jayhawks, 45-7

LAWRENCE, Kan. — After Baylor’s offensive line pushed around Texas State and Texas Southern, the question lingered whether the Bears could dom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert