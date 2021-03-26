Different paths, same destination: Baylor and Michigan meet again on road to Final Four

But Hillmon will be facing a dynamic duo in Baylor’s frontcourt.

Smith, who averages 18 points and nine rebounds, has been a huge problem for opposing defenses this season as she seems very comfortable with the ball in her hands either in the post or further away from the basket. She’s joined by a rising star in junior center Queen Egbo, who had 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks to help propel the Lady Bears past Virginia Tech on Monday.

Michigan will also likely have to face a hyped-up Baylor team. The NCAA Tournament allowed only teams’ pass lists to attend the first and second rounds. But tickets are now available to attend the games. Although it will still be limited to 17% capacity, it’s not hard to imagine Baylor will have more than its share of that percentage.

Smith’s brother Rodney Smith and some of his friends made a splash at the Big 12 Tournament, wearing Baylor No. 1 jerseys and cheering loudly as the Lady Bears won that tournament in Kansas City.

“My brother is coming down, his friends are coming down,” Smith said. “So it’s about to be very exciting.”

Barnes Arico didn’t have to contemplate what a pro-Baylor crowd will look like. She experienced it in 2018.