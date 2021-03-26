Different paths, same destination: Baylor and Michigan meet again on road to Final Four

SAN ANTONIO — On the surface, the Baylor Lady Bears and Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball programs don’t have much in common.
Baylor is in the Sweet 16 for the 12th straight season and hunting its fourth national championship. Michigan will make its first Sweet 16 appearance on Saturday when the No. 6 seed Wolverines face the No. 2 seed Lady Bears at 2 p.m. at the Alamodome (televised on ABC).
The Lady Bears (27-2) devoured their first two NCAA Tournament opponents by more than 40 points each, cruising into the second weekend of March Madness as was expected.
Michigan (16-5) had a much more emotional ride as it defeated Florida Gulf Coast and Tennessee to survive and advance.
“I came to Michigan to do these moments and from the very first time I stepped on campus and I had the early conversations with (Coach Kim Barnes Arico), this has just always been one of our goals to take the program to the next level,” Wolverines guard Hailey Brown said. “(Defeating Tennessee to reach the Sweet 16) was just a special moment in that game to say, ‘We did it, we made it to the Sweet 16 and we still have more to do.’”
However, as much as the Baylor and Michigan women’s basketball programs have been on different paths throughout their histories, there is familiarity.
Barnes Arico led Michigan to the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and the Wolverines landed in Waco for the first and second rounds. At that time, she and Baylor coach Kim Mulkey made a connection.
“I gave her children Easter baskets,” Mulkey said. “I love Kim. I love what she stands for. I love how she coaches her kids and, yes, I have followed her career. She was at St. John’s and was very successful before she went to Michigan.”
The Lady Bears ended up playing Michigan in the second round in 2018, when Baylor claimed an 80-58 victory at the Ferrell Center. A year later, Baylor assistant Toyelle Wilson joined Barnes Arico’s staff with the Wolverines.
Furthermore, Lady Bears first-team All-American NaLyssa Smith and Michigan star forward Naz Hillmon, who made second-team All-America, played together for Team USA in the 2018 FIBA Americas Women’s Championship in Mexico.
Hillmon averages 24.3 points and 11.6 rebounds as Michigan’s primary post presence.
“We know the biggest challenge is going to be Naz,” Smith said. “We are looking at how to guard her, different ways of helping, just different ways to shut her down. We know she’s an outstanding player. I played with her in USA Basketball. That kind of helps a lot. We kind of know a lot of strengths and weaknesses about her.”
But Hillmon will be facing a dynamic duo in Baylor’s frontcourt.
Smith, who averages 18 points and nine rebounds, has been a huge problem for opposing defenses this season as she seems very comfortable with the ball in her hands either in the post or further away from the basket. She’s joined by a rising star in junior center Queen Egbo, who had 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks to help propel the Lady Bears past Virginia Tech on Monday.
Michigan will also likely have to face a hyped-up Baylor team. The NCAA Tournament allowed only teams’ pass lists to attend the first and second rounds. But tickets are now available to attend the games. Although it will still be limited to 17% capacity, it’s not hard to imagine Baylor will have more than its share of that percentage.
Smith’s brother Rodney Smith and some of his friends made a splash at the Big 12 Tournament, wearing Baylor No. 1 jerseys and cheering loudly as the Lady Bears won that tournament in Kansas City.
“My brother is coming down, his friends are coming down,” Smith said. “So it’s about to be very exciting.”
Barnes Arico didn’t have to contemplate what a pro-Baylor crowd will look like. She experienced it in 2018.
“I know what their fan base is like, I know how passionate they are and I know how much they will travel, especially in the state of Texas to have an opportunity to watch Baylor compete for a national championship,” she said.
Mulkey certainly believes the Lady Bears fans can give her team a boost when they need it most.
“I think you’re focused on the game. I think you’re focused on your opponent, you’re focused on what you have to do,” Mulkey said. “Fans, I think, tend to give you an advantage when it’s a tight game and you just need a lift.”
Baylor will have to fend off a Michigan team with the momentum of reaching this level for the first time with the sense that there’s nothing to lose. Lady Bears fans who were around in the early 2000 can relate to that.
Even so, the Lady Bears are the defending national champions after claiming their third such title in 2019. They also have six players who were on that roster, plus graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington, who helped Stanford reach the Elite Eight two years ago.
Does experience outweigh excitement? We’ll find out on the court on Saturday afternoon.
“When you reach the Sweet 16, it’s all about those players on the floor,” Mulkey said.