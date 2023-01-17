Digging into Baylor's issues ahead of Kansas State game

What’s up with the Baylor women?

Yes, these Bears are shaping up as a hard team to figure through the first five games of the Big 12 slate. Baylor opened the conference schedule with three consecutive victories, getting after it defensively and displaying balanced scoring. Two of those wins came on the road over Top 25 teams, Oklahoma and Kansas.

But just as quickly, Baylor stumbled last week. The Bears suffered a 70-65 home loss to Oklahoma State and then let a second-half lead evaporate in a 74-65 road defeat at West Virginia. The consecutive losses to unranked opponents led to Baylor dropping from No. 18 in last week’s Top 25 poll to out of the rankings this week for the first time in 19 years.

So, again, it begs the question: What’s up?

Well, Baylor’s erraticism can be traced to a few things.

It’s a team of streak shooters

When they’re hot, they’re hot, and when they’re not, they’re really, really not. Baylor is shooting 44.3% from the floor on the season and 32.2% from 3-point range. That’s far from great. The Bears rank 52nd nationally in field goal percentage and 133rd in 3-point percentage.

It stands to reason that the Bears would shoot worse in the games they don’t win. But it’s a pretty stark contrast, honestly. In their five losses on the season, Nicki Collen’s team is shooting a paltry 38.9% from the floor and just 25.7% from 3-point range.

In Sunday’s loss to the Mountaineers, senior guards Ja’Mee Asberry and Jaden Owens combined for a rough 2-for-18 effort. Baylor just can’t afford that.

Basically, the Bears have shot themselves out of several games.

“Obviously between Jaden and Ja’Mee, they just didn’t have any offensive production (against WVU), and that hurt,” Collen said. “We are not a team that’s good when we have one big scorer. We’re just not, that’s not who we are. We don’t have NaLyssa Smith anymore.”

The defense has slipped

Baylor wasn’t terrible defensively against OSU and WVU, but it wasn’t quite good enough. The Bears limited the Cowgirls to 40.3% shooting and held the Mountaineers to just 41.3%. But in both games, Collen witnessed some sluggish rotations along with several breakdowns in communication that shouldn’t happen, she said.

The Baylor coach has repeatedly said that the Bears devote 70 percent of their practice time to working on defense. So, that seems to suggest a breakdown in focus and execution, rather than a problem with the preparation.

“I don’t know if we got comfortable, but we stopped defending and they did a good job of getting those guards in high ball screens,” Collen said, in the wake of the WVU loss. “We didn’t do a good job of covering them. It’s all we worked on for two full practices, guarding their middle ball screen actions. … Our goal was to take three charges, we didn’t. We didn’t do a good job of rotating.”

Baylor isn’t blessed with a particularly long team. The Bears generally start three undersized guards in Asberry, Owens and Sarah Andrews. That often gives them an advantage in quickness and can lead to some steals and runout layups. But more often than not, BU’s opponents own a size advantage that they’ve occasionally exploited.

A couple of good signs for Baylor in that regard: While she’s been inconsistent, as most freshmen are, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has the makings of a true stopper on defense for the Bears. Buggs can be a legitimate pest on that end. Secondly, Aijha Blackwell played 10 minutes for the Bears in the WVU loss, her first action in the past seven games.

The Big 12 is just better

This isn’t your mama’s Big 12. It may be strange to say that the conference it’s better than it’s been in years when no team is currently ranked in the Top 10 in the country. But the nature of the league’s improvement isn’t centered on one overarching kingpin — or queenpin, as it were. It speaks to the Big 12’s overall parity.

“I just think everybody in this league is good and you better show up every night, because there aren’t any guarantees,” Collen said.

Through the first five Big 12 games, nine of the league’s 10 teams have won at least one conference game and eight of the 10 own two or more league wins. Nine of the 10 sport a winning record on the season, and eight of the 10 have either been ranked in the Top 25 or have received votes in the AP ballot at some point this season.

Contrast that with the SEC, for instance. That particular conference boasts two, undefeated Top 5 teams in No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU, but nobody else is ranked in a bloated, 14-team league. The bottom three teams, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, are a combined 0-16 in SEC contests.

So, what’s next for BU?

Well, Baylor should benefit from having its next two games at home — against Kansas State Wednesday and against No. 25 Texas on Sunday. A 2-0 week against that slate would likely propel the Bears right back into the national rankings.

More importantly, they’re still very much in the thick of the Big 12 race at this early juncture. At 3-2 in the league, they’re in a four-way logjam for second with Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia, behind Oklahoma and Texas. That road win over the No. 15 Sooners remains a feather in their cap, and should give them a measure of confidence when the teams meet again on Feb. 7 in Waco.

Also, if Baylor can work Blackwell back into the mix, that would be huge. Blackwell averaged a double-double last year at Missouri, and put up averages of 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Bears’ first two games of the season before going down with a knee injury against SMU.

“She needs repetition to get back to the player we saw the first month of the season,” Collen said. “And it’s going to be a slow process back, but it was good to see her out there. It was good to have that option, if only in limited capacity.”

Bear Facts

Kansas State should come in hungry for a win after dropping its last three in the Big 12 since an 86-72 win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 4. … Baylor’s run of being ranked in the Top 25 for 365 consecutive polls ranks as the third-longest in history, behind only Tennessee (565) and UConn (556). UConn’s streak remains active. The Bears are the equivalent of 26th in this week’s poll, as the leader in the “receiving votes” category. … K-State’s sister duo of Jaelyn Glenn and Brylee Glenn rank first and fifth, respectively, in the Big 12 in steals. Jaelyn averages 2.5 per game and Brylee pockets 2.0 thefts. Offensively, K-State is led by senior guard Gabby Gregory, who averages 19.7 points per game, tied with Iowa State’s Ashley Joens atop the conference.