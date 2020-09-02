Digitally mastered: Aranda continues Bears' single-digit tradition

After Dave Aranda became Baylor’s head football coach in January, he quickly realized there was at least one tradition his players wanted to hold over from the Matt Rhule era.
The single-digit jersey.
In each of his three seasons at Baylor, Rhule allowed the team to choose players to wear single-digit jerseys based on work ethic, leadership, and devotion to their teammates.
Aranda is continuing the tradition because his players love it so much.
“It seemed like something that was earned and something that was done the right way,” Aranda said. “So I’m excited to continue it. Our guys when we brought them in, we could see a couple of them wanted to be single digits. Now they are. The excitement was pretty cool to see.”
For the first time, Baylor fourth-year junior linebacker Terrel Bernard (No. 2) and senior quarterback Charlie Brewer (No. 5) will wear a single digit.
It will be strange not seeing Brewer in his familiar No. 12 or Bernard in No. 26, but they’re thrilled to join the single-digit club.
“It means a lot,” Bernard said. “That’s something I’ve always wanted, always strived for. It’s from years of work. I think all of us who have gotten it have earned it. I think the main part is our teammates voted for us. I think that comes with a great deal of responsibility later on and right now.”
Bernard proved himself as a team leader last year as he stepped in for injured Clay Johnston at middle linebacker at midseason. He made all-Big 12 after amassing a team-high 112 tackles with 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception.
Brewer took over as quarterback during the latter part of his freshman year in 2017 and has been Baylor’s starter in 26 of 27 games in the past two seasons. He’s thrown for 7,147 yards and 48 touchdowns while rushing for 769 yards and 16 scores.
Not only has Brewer earned the respect of his teammates with his quarterback skills, there isn’t a grittier player on the team. Brewer left three of the last four games with head and neck injuries last season, and has often played through pain.
“I would say the honor of wearing a single digit is first that you’re a team player,” Brewer said. “I think that kind of symbolizes that you put the team first, you’re a hard worker, and really that you just care about the guys around you.”
Brewer and Bernard are among nine players on this year’s roster who will wear a single digit for the first time.
They’ll join junior receiver R.J. Sneed (0), senior running back Trestan Ebner (1), senior cornerback Raleigh Texada (3), junior safety Christian Morgan (4), sophomore receiver Gavin Holmes (6), junior safety-linebacker Jalen Pitre (8), and junior receiver Tyquan Thornton (9).
Senior running back John Lovett (7) will wear a single digit for the fourth straight year.
“I think he’s a great leader,” Brewer said of Lovett. “I think he has a tremendous work ethic, probably one of the hardest workers on the team, and he just really cares for the guys around him. I know he has my back, as well as the other guys on the offense as well as the defense. Scholarship or walk-on, he’s the same to everyone, and I think that’s pretty special.”
All the Baylor players were excited to see Holmes earn a single digit after working his way back from knee injuries that have allowed him to play just one game the last two years. Holmes is expected to be a key member of a deep receiving corps.
“It’s awesome,” Bernard said. “I think he’s one of the most hard working guys that I’ve been around on any of the teams so far. It’s been sad that the past couple of years he hasn’t been able to show that on the field. I’m glad that everybody has recognized his hard work and dedication to come back, which isn’t easy to do after two ACLs.”
Not only were Baylor’s single-digit awards completed this week, three walk-ons have been put on scholarship, including junior quarterback Garret McGuire, senior safety Zeke Brown and senior long snapper Thor Rodoni.
“I know that Garret McGuire and Zeke (Brown) and Thor (Rodoni), those three guys really show up every day and work hard and are great teammates," Brewer said. "You really can’t ask for more of a teammate than what those guys provide. I think that those guys really kind of pinpoint what we want to be about at Baylor. And I’m glad to have those guys as teammates.”
The Bears are also excited that an 11 a.m. kickoff time was set Tuesday for the Sept. 12 season opener against Louisiana Tech at McLane Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox.
“We’ve been doing a lot of work and we really didn’t know what was going to happen and if we were going to play or all this type of stuff,” Bernard said. “When they announced who and when we were playing, all that stuff, I think it kind of set in for a lot of guys that we need to go, we need to get ready. It upped our sense of urgency as well.”
