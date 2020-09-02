Digitally mastered: Aranda continues Bears' single-digit tradition

Senior running back John Lovett (7) will wear a single digit for the fourth straight year.

“I think he’s a great leader,” Brewer said of Lovett. “I think he has a tremendous work ethic, probably one of the hardest workers on the team, and he just really cares for the guys around him. I know he has my back, as well as the other guys on the offense as well as the defense. Scholarship or walk-on, he’s the same to everyone, and I think that’s pretty special.”

All the Baylor players were excited to see Holmes earn a single digit after working his way back from knee injuries that have allowed him to play just one game the last two years. Holmes is expected to be a key member of a deep receiving corps.

“It’s awesome,” Bernard said. “I think he’s one of the most hard working guys that I’ve been around on any of the teams so far. It’s been sad that the past couple of years he hasn’t been able to show that on the field. I’m glad that everybody has recognized his hard work and dedication to come back, which isn’t easy to do after two ACLs.”

Not only were Baylor’s single-digit awards completed this week, three walk-ons have been put on scholarship, including junior quarterback Garret McGuire, senior safety Zeke Brown and senior long snapper Thor Rodoni.