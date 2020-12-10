DiJonai Carrington catches fire, ignites Baylor Lady Bears in 65-45 runaway win

Moon Ursin, in addition to serving as Baylor’s best source of offense in the first half, came up with a couple of key defensive plays in the waning moments of the quarter. She rose up for a swat of a driving attempt by West Virginia’s slick Kysre Gondrezick with 32 seconds left, then poked the ball away from the Mountaineers in the final seconds of the quarter before they could get up one last shot attempt. Baylor held a 14-9 lead after one.

The Lady Bears stretched that to 16-9 at the start of the second quarter when NaLyssa Smith made a smooth and-one drive, pump-faking her way past the WVU defense before flipping up and in a shot in the lane while drawing the foul. But the pesky Mountaineers wouldn’t go away. They fought back to tie the game at 22 when junior forward Kari Niblack carved out her place on the blocks and scored inside with 5:43 to play in the half. The teams swapped baskets back and forth until the halftime horn, and were tied at 28 at that stoppage.

But in a sense, that was a win in itself for Baylor. Smith, Carrington Queen Egbo and Trinity Oliver picked up two fouls apiece in the first half, leaving Ursin to be the mortar and fill in the cracks. The veteran guard did that nicely, scoring nine of her 12 points before intermission, and finishing with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots.