DiJonai Carrington catches fire, ignites Baylor Lady Bears in 65-45 runaway

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — DiJonai Carrington brought her J, and her team brought the D. And that was more than enough for the Baylor Lady Bears.
Carrington swished in 19 points as seventh-ranked Baylor outslugged West Virginia, 65-45, to open its Big 12 campaign in style on Thursday night at the WVU Coliseum.
Carrington, a graduate transfer from Stanford, outscored the Mountaineers by herself in the third quarter, as Baylor (3-1 overall, 1-0 conference) snatched control of the game with emphasis. She showed a sweet 3-point shooting stroke, hitting a trio of treys in the period, and finished with 14 points in the quarter to WVU’s 11. Overall, Baylor put up 24 third-quarter points to turn a tie game at the half into a decisive, double-digit advantage. The count went from 28-all at the half to a comfortable 52-39 gap in favor of Baylor entering the fourth.
It represented a strong bounce-back effort for Baylor, which lost to then-No. 16 Arkansas in Fayetteville on Sunday.
“We just do what we do,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We coach kids, and you’re going to win some, you’re going to lose some. My gosh, we’ve won a lot of basketball games and championships. We’ve got a team that’s young and inexperienced and kids that are now in different roles. They just need to play to get better.”
West Virginia’s home gym was absent of fans due to COVID-19 protocols, other than several rows of the cardboard cutout variety. But the Mountaineers (4-1, 0-1) still looked plenty comfortable on their home court at the outset, and made Baylor work for this one.
But few teams outwork the Lady Bears on a given night.
Carrington set a hot pace to open the second half when she poked away a steal, dribbled behind her back in traffic, then shot ahead of the defense for the runout layup. She was just getting started. Despite coming down hard on her backside while leaping for a rebound at the 7:15 mark of the third, the tumble didn’t take a toll on her. She busted a 3-pointer on a kickout pass from Caitlin Bickle seconds after the fall, then later drained another trey off a West Virginia turnover.
Baylor hit 6-of-15 from 3-point range (40 percent), with Carrington knocking down 3 of her 7 shots from deep. If the Mountaineers were daring the Lady Bears to beat them from the arc, that strategy blew up in their faces.
“People want to recruit against us and say that we are all post-oriented. (Former BU guard) Juicy Landrum, remember her, she holds the NCAA record for 3-pointers made in a game,” Mulkey said. “Juicy Landrum was the recipient of all those 3s because of post play. We will shoot the 3 depending on the talent on the floor, what our strengths, what our weaknesses are, what they give us. And if we don’t have to, we’re going to pound it in there to the post.”
It was an all-out scrap from the tipoff onward. Baylor got after the Mountaineers with active hands defensively, and limited the Mountaineers to 27 percent shooting in the opening quarter. But the Lady Bears weren’t able to gain much separation, as they connected on only 35.4 percent (5-of-15) from the field in that first period themselves.
Moon Ursin, in addition to serving as Baylor’s best source of offense in the first half, came up with a couple of key defensive plays in the waning moments of the quarter. She rose up for a swat of a driving attempt by West Virginia’s slick Kysre Gondrezick with 32 seconds left, then poked the ball away from the Mountaineers in the final seconds of the quarter before they could get up one last shot attempt. Baylor held a 14-9 lead after one.
The Lady Bears stretched that to 16-9 at the start of the second quarter when NaLyssa Smith made a smooth and-one drive, pump-faking her way past the WVU defense before flipping up and in a shot in the lane while drawing the foul. But the pesky Mountaineers wouldn’t go away. They fought back to tie the game at 22 when junior forward Kari Niblack carved out her place on the blocks and scored inside with 5:43 to play in the half. The teams swapped baskets back and forth until the halftime horn, and were tied at 28 at that stoppage.
But in a sense, that was a win in itself for Baylor. Smith, Carrington Queen Egbo and Trinity Oliver picked up two fouls apiece in the first half, leaving Ursin to be the mortar and fill in the cracks. The veteran guard did that nicely, scoring nine of her 12 points before intermission, and finishing with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
“We could have lost the game in the second quarter with Carrington, Smith and Queen sitting on the bench right there,” Mulkey said. “You needed to milk the clock a little bit, make sure we didn’t let them go on a run those last couple of minutes. (Ursin) was the returning player on the floor that was playing with a lot of confidence.”
Baylor snapped out in front in the third, riding Carrington’s hot hand and some feisty defense all around. The Lady Bears put together two separate 9-0 runs in the quarter. Most notably, they limited WVU’s leading scorer on the season, Gondrezick, to no points in the second half after she put up nine in the first two quarters. DiDi Richards and Ursin tag-teamed shutting down the WVU guard, who was coming off a 27-point performance against Tennessee.
“We want to be like DiDi,” Ursin said. “We want to come out here and take charges and stop people. We want to have more than one player that can do that. And if we do, we’re going to be a hard team to beat. Just getting after it. Coach (Bill) Brock told me, ‘You can do it.’ That’s what he told me. And that was kind of my motivator to get out there and guard her.”
Smith and Richards joined Carrington and Ursin in double-digit scoring with 10 points apiece. Richards also blocked a pair of shots, including a nifty rejection of a WVU layup attempt in transition in the third quarter.
After three tough road games against South Florida, Arkansas and West Virginia, the Lady Bears will be glad to get back to their own area code. Mulkey said that the flight home would be “a lot more pleasant” given the outcome of Thursday’s game. Baylor will play four home games in six days starting Monday against Texas Tech.
“I think every game we play we want to play it like it’s a championship moment,” Ursin said. “We want to send a message every game. We don’t want to give anybody false hope coming in to play us. I think we bounced back well tonight. We’ve still got some things to work on, still got a lot of shots to knock down. But we’re getting there.”
