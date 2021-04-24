Discus gold highlights Baylor track's effort at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Baylor’s Mikayla Deshazer won gold in the discus to highlight the Bears’ effort at the LSU Alumni Gold meet.

Deshazer threw 174-21/4 for the victory.

BU senior Tuesdi Tidwell finished second in the pole vault, with a season-best vault of 13-113/4. That was second only to LSU junior Lisa Gunnarsson, who cleared 14-5.

Baylor freshman Ackera Nugent won her heat of the 100 hurdles in a time of 12.87 seconds. That ended up third overall, as LSU’s Tonea Marshall ran 12.53 and Texas’s Tara Davis went 12.61 in the windier first heat. Texas star Chanel Brissett, who beat Nugent at the Michael Johnson Invitational last weekend, finished ninth.

The Baylor men’s 4x400 team finished third in the final race of the night, clocking 3:06.73 to finish behind LSU (3:01.85) and Texas A&M (3:03.86).

Baylor’s teams will compete at the Alumni Muster meet in College Station next Saturday.