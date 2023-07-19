College football hasn’t been the same in the two years since Name, Image and Likeness was first allowed.

Athletes have unquestionably benefited, but the rules and regulations regarding the practice have been all over the place, confusing fans and coaches alike.

“What are the rules?” Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn asked at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington last week. “Every day, you see something new. You just try to adjust and do the best you can.”

Currently, there is no federal law that regulates NIL, although there are many bills proposed by both Democrats and Republicans that have to do with it.

There are 32 states, including Texas and Oklahoma, that have specific state laws that specify how athletes can and cannot get NIL money. Some schools believe those laws supersede the NCAA rules.

Four states with Big 12 teams — Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa and Utah — don’t have a state law in place when it comes to NIL, meaning they must follow the guidelines set up by the NCAA.

“The big thing right now is it’s not sustainable with donors trying to put the big dollars in there,” Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield said. “The state of Texas is one of those states where they have an advantage, and a lot of the schools we play in the Big 12 are in this state.”

The Texas NIL law, HB 2804, went into effect on July 1. The biggest differences between it and NCAA guidelines include the ability for colleges to interact with NIL collectives on their athletes’ behalf and allow athletes to license intellectual property.

It also prohibits the NCAA from penalizing anyone from participating in an NIL opportunity that is allowed under the state law.

The NCAA sent out a memo to its member schools last month directing them to follow the NCAA guidelines instead of the state laws.

Until there is a federal law, that will be nearly impossible to enforce.

That consistency is something that Big 12 Commissioner Brent Yormark and NCAA President Charlie Baker want sooner rather than later.

“I have spent time on Capitol Hill; we would like federal legislation to create some uniformity to NIL,” Yormark said. “There are 32 states, and in many cases, very different interpretations, so federal preemption of state law is certainly something that’s high on the list.”

Many Big 12 coaches agree.

“We need some kind of salary cap or some kind of guidelines,” Malzahn said. “It’s all over the place. I think every head coach in America would second that. It’s a competitive advantage for the schools that have the most money.”

The whole thing is one giant power struggle, and until the different entities can come to a consensus, the NIL landscape will continue to be chaotic.

It’s creating another layer of complexity for coaches, who, in addition to recruiting, picking a lineup and preparing their team for a game on a weekly basis, add even more fundraising to their already limited time.

“We’re set up as good a place as any other in the country (in Orlando), but we’ve also got to be competitive in the NIL world,” Malzahn said. “If we do that, it’s going to be a lot of fun. But that’s the challenge for every school in America.”