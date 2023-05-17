DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, here we are. The end of college baseball season.

For the Baylor Bears, that is.

The outcome of the first year of the Mitch Thompson Era is by no means a surprise. Baylor was expected to finish exactly where it finished.

That said, a record in single-season losses and missing out on the conference tournament for the first time in the history of the Big 12 probably makes the disappointment sting more.

I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t fool myself into thinking this team was playing better than it did. As a sportswriter, it doesn’t matter to me if the team I’m covering wins or loses. I’m pretty good at being detached from the outcome. But, you, know the longer the team plays in a season, the longer I get to cover them.

The issues were clear, however. The pitching, which was supposed to be the strength of the team going into the year, lacked command and execution. And, eventually, the lack of depth in the roster caught up in all aspects of the game.

At least in the first few weeks, the pitching was the reason the Bears were staying in games while the bats tried to catch up. Not to mention all the strikeouts the Baylor pitching staff totaled. At one point they led the Big 12 in the category.

But even pitching coach James Leverton noted earlier in the season, when the Bears were just starting out Big 12 play, that it didn’t matter how many strikeouts they posted if they were also walking a lot of batters. Coming off the final conference series, the Bears still sit third in the Big 12 in strikeouts (471) but lead the league in walks (276) and hit-by-pitches (70).

When it comes to lack of depth, it was most evident in the starting rotation. And when I talk about depth, I’m not referring to having a limited number of pitchers. There are at least 18 hurlers on the current Baylor roster.

Even at roughly 60 percent, Will Rigney can be pointed out as Baylor’s most reliable pitcher this season, and he was coming off of shoulder surgery and on a limited pitch count for roughly half of his appearances. Honestly, if it weren’t for Rigney’s sheer tenacity and competitiveness, he wouldn’t have returned as quickly as he did.

I’m actually quite impressed with how Mason Marriott did as a starter this year. He had three really rough outings in Big 12 play against Oklahoma State, Kansas and Texas, two coming on the road. But he had pretty solid performances against Duke, a tough road foe that now has a great chance to make a postseason run. He also pitched well against K-State, which is easily his best outing of the season.

Marriott has also been the only pitcher to start in all of his appearances. He’s got good stuff. Honestly, he reminds me a little bit of Tyler Thomas when he was a freshman — great stuff but not enough command.

It was an issue that plagued the entire pitching staff. It doesn’t matter how hard you throw or how diverse your arsenal is if you can’t throw strikes.

In terms of the bullpen, despite their inconsistency the relievers gave Baylor the chances to win late in games. Hambleton Oliver was consistently thrown into do-or-die situations and survived. In his past five appearances the fourth-year junior hasn’t allowed an earned run. Neither has Ethan Calder in his past three. As one of two lefty pitchers, Calder became a go-to arm for the Bears.

All-in-all, while it was a disappointing year for Baylor (and I can guarantee that no one is more upset than the guys in the clubhouse) the program is only going to go up from here. There was only so much Thompson was going to be able to do in regard to building a roster when he took the job last summer, but now he’ll really be able to cook on the recruiting trail.

Offensively, Baylor will have at least two or three of its top hitters back. I won’t be surprised to see several players transfer out. Such is the nature of college sports these days. I’m sure Kolby Branch will return and be in contention for Big 12 Player of the Year within the next two seasons. I also have a good feeling about Hunter Teplanszky.

Pitching-wise, if Rigney decides to come back and is fully healthy and if Marriott’s command improves, the Bears have two solid starters right there. And Rigney has also proven himself out of the bullpen, so if someone else comes along that fits the rotation better, there’s no reason Rigney can’t fill out a middle-relief role.

Also in the bullpen, Oliver could still come back, so could Anderson Needham. Cole Stasio and Andrew Petrowski will likely be back from injury and several other pitchers who have produced better outings toward the end of the season could return. Not to mention the plethora of freshman lefties joining the squad in the fall, including Bosqueville’s own John Youens.

Personally, I’m excited to see Brayden Buchanan behind the plate. After being spoiled watching the likes of Shea Langeliers and Andy Thomas for four years, my expectations for Baylor’s starting catcher have always been high.

It’s easy to be dispirited when the team you’re following is losing. Trust me, as someone who began watching baseball when the Astros were in the cellar if the National League and who roots for the Angels despite my best interests, I know.

We wouldn’t be baseball people if we weren’t at least a little delusional. How can you not be in a game where anything is possible?

BEAR FACTS

Here’s the announced starting rotation for Baylor’s final series against Cal State-Bakersfield.

Thursday: BU RHP Mason Marriott (1-7, 7.57 ERA) vs. CSUB RHP Ryan Verdugo (4-6, 6.02 ERA)

Friday: BU RHP Will Rigney (3-3, 4.45 ERA) vs. CSUB LHP Matt Comnos (3-4, 2.95 ERA)

Saturday: TBD vs. TBD