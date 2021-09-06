Djokovic extends Slam bid vs. ex-Baylor player; 1st time no US players in Open QF

“I knew it would be important to start strong, to impose my mindset and my strategy, my game out there,” Brooksby said. “I could see it working. I really did have a lot of confidence in myself out there that I can beat him, I can beat anybody.”

Brooksby attended Baylor University as a spring enrollee ahead of the 2020 season; however he did not compete in any matches due to injury. Brooksby entered as the No. 1 overall recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net and carried a No. 268 ATP ranking at the time. He made the decision to go pro in December 2020.

In the first set, Brooksby made one unforced error, Djokovic 11. And Brooksby won 14 of the points that lasted five strokes or more, Djokovic four.

When Djokovic netted an overhead to move Brooksby two points from the set, most of the spectators in the 23,000-plus-capacity arena — excited to be back after last year's ban on audiences amid the pandemic — rose, clapping and screaming.

When Djokovic missed a return to cede that set to his foe, Brooksby waved both arms and heard more loud support.

“Electric. Awesome. I enjoyed it. I truly did,” said Djokovic, who soon would be hearing his own cheers. “You guys gave both of the players a lot of energy.”