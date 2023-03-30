The time for trial and error is over for Baylor baseball.

The Bears are headed into their third road series of the year, and the third weekend of Big 12 play, as they take on Kansas for a three-game set at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kan. After suffering a sweep to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., and dropping an extra-inning contest to Abilene Christian Tuesday night, Baylor senses that it needs to win all three games against Jayhawks.

“It’s a must-win,” said Bears infielder Hunter Teplanszky. “We need to take all three and get us right back on track in the Big 12. It’s a really big series for us confidence-wise, and it’s a must win in my eyes.”

Baylor hasn’t swept Kansas since 2012 but has won each of the last three matchups and has 61-23 edge in the all-time series. Picked just above the Bears in the preseason poll under first-year head coach Dan Fitzgerald, the Jayhawks are 9-14 overall and sit last in the conference after being swept by TCU in Fort Worth last weekend.

They bounced back with a 3-1 win over Creighton on Wednesday and will look forward to hosting their first home series of the season.

“(They’re) a team that’s hungry to win, a team that’s hungry to change their fortunes,” Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson said. “They’re probably very excited to be at home. They’ve only played two games at home all season so far, so this will be their first real home weekend, I think, at Hoglund, so it’ll be a new deal for them as well. Got some good arms, got some guys in the in the lineup that can swing the bat, so yeah, they’ll be a challenge for us.”

In the words of Thompson, Baylor ran into a buzzsaw against the Cowboys. The Bears held their own on Friday, leading until the fourth and then forcing extra innings until OSU walked it off in the eleventh. Baylor had its first four home-run game of 2023 on Saturday, but dug itself into a hole after giving up a five-spot in the second and a seven-spot in the fourth. On Sunday the Bears were run-ruled.

“We played really good on Friday night,” Thompson said. “I don’t know that we’ve lost any momentum, gained any momentum. Momentum is only as good as the next day’s starting pitcher. For us to be successful we’re just need to pitch. We’re going to need to play well. We need the bats to continue to swing.”

The starting rotation has struggled, however, especially on the road. Fifth-year righty Blake Helton has been relegated from the Friday spot, with an 0-3 record on the season. The senior gave up nine runs against Duke in a 20-1 loss in the first road game of the season. Helton also took the loss in the Big 12 opener, giving up five runs on eight hits over five innings against Kansas State.

He threw just three innings against Oklahoma State, allowing five hits on five runs, despite holding the Cowboys to two scoreless innings to lead off.

Sophomore Mason Marriott will start on Friday night against the Jayhawks after being rattled by four home runs against OSU last Saturday. It marked Marriott’s toughest start of the season as the sophomore gave up 13 runs on nine hits with a season-high five walks.

Although still limited, junior right-hander Will Rigney made his first start on Sunday, throwing 54 pitches. He took his first loss in just his fourth appearance of the year, allowing two runs on five hits over 2.1 innings. Rigney will start on Saturday and go until his pitch count limited is met, depending on how much it’s extended.

The Sunday starter is to be determined, but even with the bumps in road, the Bears haven’t lost faith in their starters.

“I’m not worried about starting pitching at all,” said junior reliever Hambleton Oliver. “We know how good everybody can be. We know that they’re going to do their jobs and we know the bullpen will do their job.”

The Bears pieced together a bullpen game on Tuesday against ACU, holding the Wildcats to two runs in nine innings before giving up the win on a home run in extras. Nine Baylor pitchers took the mound, with Oliver collecting his fourth scoreless appearance and Helton coming out of the pen for the first time this year, throwing a scoreless 1.1 innings. Meanwhile, junior righty Brett Garcia extended his scoreless outing streak to four, starting the game with two clean frames.

“Out of the bullpen we’re all just trying to help each other out. We’re trying to build off each other,” Oliver said. “If somebody doesn’t have it that game we’re trying to back them up as soon as we go in and trying to do everything we possibly can to help our team win.”

Despite going 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday, Baylor’s offense has begun to heat up. Over the last 10 games, the Bears are hitting .282, raising their season average by 13 points from .239 to .252. The Bears have the fourth-best average in conference play at .295 and have seen double-digit hits in five of the last seven contests.

The top of the order is hitting over .300, led by freshman infielder Kolby Branch (.347) who had his on-base streak snapped at 23 games. Teplanszky took over the team lead with a 13-game streak, hitting .324. The TCU transfer has carved a spot for himself at third base while shifting between the two, three and four spots in the lineup, and bashed his first two home runs of the season on Saturday.

Following Teplanszky, junior utility Cole Posey is on a nine-game hit streak with a .313 average and leftfielder Hunter Simmons rounds out the top four with a .310 mark. Teplanszky said the Bears have to continue to do what they’ve done well in order to get back on track.

“I think you just got to go back and kind of dive into what was really working for us.” Teplanszky said. “Continue to be competitive at the plate, continue to string together good ABs. I mean, we showed that we can be a really good team when we put it all together. So I think we just have to go back to what was working.”

Baylor will look to break its four-game skid at 6 p.m. Friday, with Game 2 moved up to 12 p.m. Saturday and the series finale slated for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Bear Facts

Here’s the announced starting rotation for the weekend:

Friday: BU RHP Mason Marriott (1-3, 8.23 ERA) vs. KU RHP Collin Baumgartner (2-0, 3.62 ERA)

Saturday: BU RHP Will Rigney (2-1, 2.16 ERA) vs. KU RHP Sam Ireland (2-3, 4.17 ERA)

Sunday: TBD vs. TBD

Around the League

It was a rough weekend to play on the road in the Big 12 as every home team swept, yielding an interesting development. No. 21 Texas took down No. 22 Texas Tech to break into the rankings for the first time since the preseason. The Red Raiders have the series win over No. 17 Oklahoma State, which swept the Bears, who have the series over K-State, which swept Oklahoma. OU has the win over TCU, which swept Kansas.

No. 24 West Virginia has yet to play a Big 12 game but that changes this weekend as it travels to Manhattan. Kan., for a set against K-State. The Horned Frogs head to Lubbock to face Texas Tech, while the Longhorns travel to Stillwater to face the Cowboys. The Sooners take a break from conference action with a series against No. 7 Stanford.