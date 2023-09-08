Most first graders have a similar routine. They may wake up and have a small snack before waiting for the bus and heading to school.

Dominic Richardson was not your average 6-year-old.

Growing up in Oklahoma City, he would get up at 6 a.m. each morning and head to the gym with his uncle Mike, a former football player at Oklahoma. He didn’t lift weights, but he did push-ups and worked on his cardio.

“When I turned six and started playing pee-wee football, I learned I loved the hitting and all that,” Richardson said. “I was always competitive. I just noticed that I love football, and I love being physical and being coached hard. I just carried on from there.”

All of those early mornings paid off.

By the time Richardson reached middle school, he was the most physical player on the team, a quality that has followed him to every stop along his journey.

“I was going to be the one to hit you before you hit me because I know if I hit you first, it’s not going to hurt me,” he said. “I’ve always had that mentality.”

Whenever there was a moment in Richardson’s football life where he needed that little extra push of motivation, he got it. Sometimes, it arose from his faith, but many times, it came on the football field.

Moment 1: The leg break and the offer

There were a few nerves the first time Richardson suited up for Bishop McGuinness in Oklahoma City, but that quickly shifted to confidence when he was named the starter as a sophomore.

In the final regular-season game of his sophomore season, Richardson scored two touchdowns before disaster struck and he went down with a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

For a player who had dreams of playing big-time football in college and beyond after watching his uncle star for the Sooners, all hope was lost in a matter of moments.

“I thought my career was over,” Richardson.

The good news was the bone didn’t pop out. The bad news was that, while he was recovering, it got infected, and he had to go through yet another surgery.

His parents and siblings were there to encourage him, and he had plenty of friends come by and tell him that he’d be back on the football field soon enough. When he was alone, he leaned on his faith.

“I had God there the entire time with me,” Richardson said. “I felt the energy inside. I knew I had to overcome this and do what I was destined to do, which is play football and be great at it.”

Before his junior year and before his leg was fully healed, he got his first big offer from Memphis.

Nothing was going to stand in his way.

“When I got that offer, I knew I needed to prove to myself that I could do this,” Richardson said. “I worked so hard. After practice, I’d run up and down the stadium 20 times. Then I’d go to the gym and work out and get done at like 1 a.m. when I had school in the morning.

“I kept telling myself that I wanted to be great.”

Moment 2: The Baylor game

Richardson played primarily on special teams when he got to Oklahoma State as a freshman.

One of the things he liked most about his time with the Cowboys was that if you could prove you could work hard, they’d give you a shot.

Richardson got his shot in 2020 against, of all teams, Baylor.

“They call my name, and there was this nervousness,” Richardson said. “I told myself that it was my time. I didn’t want to take that for granted. I was going to get all I could get. As soon as I got that ball, I was like, ‘Man I need to get to that yellow end zone.’”

He rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, the second-most for a true freshman in Oklahoma State history, trailing only OSU legend and NFL Hall-of-Fame running back Thurman Thomas in the record books.

Richardson has always been a daredevil — he once tried to do a backflip off the roof of his house — someone who wasn’t afraid to get out of his comfort zone if it helped out his teammates.

He knew that many teams looked for someone to bring physicality to pump up the sideline. That’s what helped him stand out at Oklahoma State.

“I just ran hard,” he said. “I just wanted to set the momentum on the sideline. Whether that’s me running someone over, I know when you play physical, it’s going to get the motor going for your whole team.”

Moment 3: The two-headed monster

Richardson watched plenty of Richard Reese highlights before he transferred to Baylor ahead of this season. How could he not?

Reese set a few Baylor freshman rushing records last season and was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

“Coming here, I never wanted to take his spot,” Richardson said. “I wanted to partner up with him and make him a better player. There’s always competitiveness, for sure. But we’ve always been on the same page that he’s trying to help me, and I’m trying to help him.”

Both of them are very introverted and kept to themselves during spring camp. But as spring turned into summer and summer turned into fall, they started to open up to each other more and realized they fit together pretty well. Reese is a speedy runner, and Richardson is a powerful bowling ball.

“We both understand that we’re working for each other, not against each other,” Richardson said.

Neither really got going in the Bears’ season-opening loss to Texas State on Saturday. Richardson led the team with 79 yards on 16 carries, while Reese had 14 yards on seven attempts.

“As we got into it, Dom was having a hot couple carries there of falling forward and energizing the sidelines, so we kind of went with that,” head coach Dave Aranda said. “Richard gave us some on the perimeter runs particularly, but we’d like to be able to get him more involved. Moving forward, we have to do a better job of making sure that it’s a little bit more balanced.”

Richardson said the loss to the Bobcats hurt. He also said they’ve identified what went wrong, so when No. 12 Utah comes to McLane Stadium on Saturday, it won’t happen again.

He’s going to keep doing what he does best regardless of the time-share.