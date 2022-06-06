Don't blink — and keep your eye on these four NCAA title-contending Bears

The sunset to the long NCAA track and field season is imminent. Baylor just wants to make sure that it’s flecked in shades of gold.

The Bears are sending a impressive collection of 20 athletes in 16 individual events and four relays to this week’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Everyone who is going for Baylor is there for a reason, having earned their spots by qualifying at the recent NCAA West Prelims in Arkansas.

All will be looking to gain valuable experience, to do some damage, to set a personal record, to put some points on the board for their teams. But, in reality, only an elite few are capable of climbing all the way to the top of the podium as national champions.

Here are four Bears to watch in the individual events who could win national titles this week. (Note: This story was originally pegged to be “five to watch,” but one of Baylor’s top athletes, sophomore hurdler Ackera Nugent, was an injury scratch and won’t compete in Eugene.)

Nathaniel Ezekiel

This bubbly freshman from Nigeria enters the NCAA meet as the No. 1-ranked 400 hurdler in the field. That is thanks to the incredible, altitude-adjusted time of 48.42 he laid down at the Big 12 Championships in May.

Ezekiel’s putting-it-all-together clocking not only gave him the Big 12 title, but it also broke the previous Baylor school record of 48.43 by two-time NCAA champion Bayana Kamani. If Zeke — as his Baylor teammates call him — is going to join Kamani as the only Baylor athletes to win a national title in the 400 hurdles, he’ll need to continue executing at a high level and be ready to grind. Robert Griffin III, who in addition to winning a Heisman Trophy at Baylor once finished third in the NCAA in this event, always called the 400 hurdles “a man’s event.”

Now it’s time to see if Zeke can be the Man.

“I would just say I’m putting in the work, putting in the effort,” Ezekiel said. “I just have to put in the work and hope for the best.”

Aaliyah Miller

What a fitting farewell it would be for Miller if she could finish her Baylor career in the winner’s circle on more time.

This seasoned sixth-year senior already knows the sensation of what it feels like to win a national title. She claimed the NCAA indoor title in 2021 in the 800, and now she has another shot to pocket her first outdoor crown in the event in what will be her final Baylor competition.

Of course, at nationals even the prelims are a dogfight.

“I think for her, her big thing is, she’s never made it to a final in outdoor nationals,” said Baylor head coach Michael Ford. “I think it’s still big for her to do well and show that you won your indoor title, but can you win another outdoor title or be in the top three? So, I think the big thing with her and Coach (David) Barnett is, let’s take Thursday as a day, that’s your final. Let’s make it (through) so you can make it to Saturday.”

Miller’s top time of the season is 2:02.31 from the Big 12 meet, which the NCAA converted to 2:01.95 to account for the higher altitude in Lubbock. But she’s crossed the line as fast as 2:00.87 for her career, in a blistering, memorable race against former Texas A&M star Athing Mu at the 2021 Michael Johnson Invitational where Mu set the NCAA record at 1:57.73.

Like the 400 hurdles, the 800 is one of the more grueling events in track and field. Half-milers are tough, man. It’s basically a two-lap sprint, and that’s exactly how Miller needs to treat it, Ford said. Last year instead of setting the pace she got out too slow in her preliminary heat at the NCAA meet, clocking the first lap at around 60 or 61 seconds instead of her normal 57 or 58, and finished 11th at 2:04.26 to fall short of the final.

In order to get the gold, Miller is going to have to get after it from the gun forward.

“For her, she’s more of a sprint-type 800-meter runner, so she doesn’t usually speed up again and it’s going to be hard for her to catch up at the end,” Ford said.

Johnny Brackins

This tall (6-foot-4), engaging freshman from Lee’s Summit, Mo., qualified for nationals in two events — the long jump and the 110-meter hurdles. But if he’s going to hop from sea level all the way to the top of the NCAA podium, it’s most likely going to happen in the long jump.

Brackins put the country on notice when he popped off a luscious leap of 26-9.75 at the Texas Relays back in March. That career-long effort broke one of Baylor’s oldest school records in the books, as it was a quarter-inch farther than Danny Brabham traveled during his best jump in 1973. It also ranks second nationally, only a quarter of inch behind the 26-10 of North Carolina A&T senior Brandon Hicklin.

It’s likely to be a lot cooler and wetter in Oregon than it’s been in Texas during Brackins’ recent training sessions. That’s not necessarily ideal for jumping. But he’s not worried about the forecast.

“I’m kind of used to that, because that’s how it is back home (in Missouri) for me,” he said. “As far as which way the wind is going and stuff like that, it can take a toll on you. But I think at that caliber of meet, you just have to adapt to the situation. If my adrenaline’s pumping, I’m ready to compete, so I won’t let it bother me.”

Brackins finished seventh among a stacked field at the NCAA Indoor Championships back in March. Many of those same frequent fliers will be in action in Eugene, so the competition will be thick again.

“Most meets, I don’t worry about who’s there,” Brackins said. “I know if I compete to the best of my ability, I can go against anybody. So, just go out there with confidence — that’s really what drives me.”

Zaza Nnamdi

His full name is Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi, but everyone just calls him Zaza, a nickname bestowed on him long ago by his family meaning “light.”

The gifted freshman from Nigeria has already prospered plenty and brought lots of light in his first Baylor season. He has broken Baylor’s javelin school record multiple times over while becoming the Bears’ first-ever Big 12 champion in the event, and his winning heave of 266-6 at the NCAA West meet was the seventh-best throw in NCAA history and eclipsed the 23-year-old Nigerian national record.

Yet even as special as Nnamdi is and as consistent as he has performed this season, a national championship is hardly a given. Virginia junior Ethan Dabbs has traded the national lead back and forth with Nnamdi throughout this season and owns a season-best of 272-0. UT-Arlington sophomore Arthur Peterson represents a strong threat as well, with a top toss of 262-2.

“I think for him to win it he’s going to have to pop another one,” Ford said. “There’s going to be some really stiff competition going into that meet. I think he’s still got aspirations of qualifying for world championships and so, I think he’ll have to throw another 81 meters (265-7) to move up with his point totals with how they do the rankings. I think for him, another big one is needed to secure a spot for world championships.”

But the World Championships are still six weeks away. Before becoming a world champion, Nnamdi wants to be an NCAA champion.

“The work is not done,” Nnamdi said early in the season, after breaking Baylor’s school record in his first meet. “I’m just getting started. We’ll see what I can do at the end of the season. Maybe if I believe I’ll win at nationals.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.