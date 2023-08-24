If you asked him point-blank, Santana Dotson would call himself a big-city guy. He was born in New Orleans but grew up in Houston, one of the largest cities in the country, where he became a high school football All-American at Yates High School.

But Dotson fully acknowledges that some of the best decisions in his life were choosing to plant roots in a couple of smaller cities, most notably Waco, Texas, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“I always say, try the spinach,” Dotson said. “Spinach is my favorite vegetable, but I refused to eat it up until I was 13 or 14 years old, you know? Once I tried it, I was like, ‘Oh, this is pretty good.’ I compare that Baylor opportunity and that Green Bay opportunity the same way. You look at things on the outside and you’re like, ‘Oh, that wouldn’t work for me, I don’t think it would work.’ Then after you reflect, you say, ‘Man, that was the best decision I could have made.’ So I always tell kids try the spinach.”

In Green Bay, Dotson played in a pair of Super Bowls, winning one, as part of a dominant defensive line that also included Sean Jones and the late, great Reggie White. In Waco, Dotson carved out a place as one of Baylor’s best-ever defensive linemen, winning consensus All-America honors in 1991.

The jovial former sack artist returned to Waco on Thursday as the featured speaker at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s annual Kickoff Luncheon at McLane Stadium. Dotson, participating in an interview setup with emcee John Morris, shared a variety of memories from his playing days, keeping another full room entertained.

Coming out of Yates, Dotson had plenty of college options. He took all five of his official recruiting visits, including the one he made to Baylor. He remembers it being hot when he arrived in Waco — “Kind of like it is now,” he said — but the weather paled in comparison to the warmth of the people he encountered.

“I felt like it was my choice, but now as I look back, (my parents) made it sound like it was my choice, they were kind of guiding me toward Waco,” Dotson said. “I’m a big-city kid coming out of Houston and I was like, ‘Aw, I don’t know … Waco?’ But Coach (Grant) Teaff and his staff were real charismatic, and he’s a guy who I felt really good about what he was saying. I don’t want to call it lucky, but sometimes fortune really guides you. So after I made that decision, it was honestly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Dotson appreciated the friends he made at Baylor, including some who attended Thursday’s luncheon, like his former teammates David Wetzel and Brian Hand. Dotson also said he benefited greatly from the coaching he received from the likes of Teaff, defensive line coach Robert James and defensive coordinator Pete Fredenburg.

“I’ve got a lot of Pete-isms, but none I can really share with you in a platform like this,” said Dotson, who described Fredenburg as the “rowdy uncle” of the coaching staff. “Is he here? I feel like he’s here. He might take me outside and make me run gassers.”

Perhaps the Baylor game that stands out the mot to Dotson — certainly the one he’s asked about the most — is a 16-14 road win over defending national champion Colorado in 1991. Dotson made the play of the game when he blocked a fourth-quarter field goal try by the Buffaloes, sending the ball screaming all the way back toward midfield, where Dotson’s roommate Brian Hand recovered. That set up Jeff Ireland’s winning field goal that allowed the Bears to break Colorado’s 18-game home winning streak.

The block itself, though, is not what Dotson remembers most from that game.

“What stands out to me even more so is I had an injury before that last drive,” Dotson said. “I was able to block the field goal, but I was not able to go back in for that last drive, and I was going crazy on the sideline, because as a player you want to affect the outcome of the game.”

Fortunately for the Bears he was able to affect it a big way, leading to one of the most memorable wins of his time in Waco.

“There were so many fans at the airport to greet us,” Dotson said. “You felt like it was a big deal going up there to win a game, but when that plane landed and being embraced by the Baylor community, it was outstanding. It was outstanding.”

Dotson went on to great success in the NFL, including winning the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1992. He made some of his sweetest memories in Green Bay with the Packers, and he has stuck around that area in eastern Wisconsin, as he hosts a sports talk radio show these days.

“It’s a fun show, and I think one of the reasons I keep on doing it and everybody buys into it is because it not only talks about the game, the intro and outro, whatever happened in the game that weekend, but you get the limelight without the helmet,” Dotson said. “It’s a lot of family talk, we trade recipes, all that kind of stuff. The guys I’m on the show with make it real fun.”

Dotson also serves as an NFL ambassador, and travels around to different parts of the country during the football season. Whenever he gets back to Texas, he tries to squeeze in a Baylor game, estimating that he usually sees two or three BU games a season in person.

“It’s great to come back," he said. "Family, friends, they always support the cause. I know they’re coming out and I get to see everybody, like my roommate Brian Hand, Walter Abercrombie, David Wetzel, all those guys. It’s enjoyable. The stadium has changed, because I played at Floyd Casey. McLane is much nicer, but at the same time it’s always good to be back.”

Current Baylor head coach Dave Aranda also participated in a Q&A session with Morris, offering some insights into the upcoming season, which begins Sept. 2 at home against Texas State. Aranda spoke about rebuilding the team's confidence in a productive offseason following a disappointing loss to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Baylor made several additions through the transfer portal, a relatively new area of recruiting that Aranda said he is learning to embrace, even as frenetic as it might be.

“If any of us in this room entered the transfer portal, we’d all have 20 offers by the end of this luncheon,” Aranda joked.

The Dave Campbell Award, which recognizes someone who has greatly contributed to football in Central Texas, was presented to Mike Cadell, a longtime high school football coach who formerly was head coach at Axtell and more recently has served as an assistant at La Vega. Cadell expressed gratitude over the honor and thanked his family, “who make the real sacrifice” in the world of coaching, he said.