Down 2 players, Baylor beats West Virginia again

Nowhere in Scott Drew’s contract does it read that Baylor must go into every West Virginia game with two key players missing.
But that’s exactly what’s happened this season. And remarkably the Bears survived twice.
Despite the absences of LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler, the Bears rallied for an 81-77 win over the Mountaineers behind a 25-point performance by James Akinjo and four late baskets by Matthew Mayer on Monday night at the Ferrell Center.
"I couldn’t be more proud of our guys, being shorthanded, obviously, and guys had to step up," Drew said. "Quick turnaround, tough loss on Saturday to bounce back. The thing that just jumps out is our tenacity on the boards. Credit our guys for battling hard and competing."
Cryer missed his second straight game with a foot injury while Flagler was out with a knee injury, which Drew lists both as day to day. But the Bears (19-3, 7-2) avoided a loss for the second time in three days after Alabama rolled to an 87-78 win on Saturday in Tuscaloosa in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
West Virginia (13-8, 2-6) saw its losing streak extend to six games.
Despite missing Jeremy Sochan with an ankle injury and Akinjo with a tailbone injury, the Bears pulled off an impressive 77-68 win over the Mountaineers in the first meeting on Jan. 18 in Morgantown as Cryer exploded for a career-high 25 points and Mayer hit a career-high 20.
"It’s been tough for me," Akinjo said. "I don’t like missing games, I don’t like missing practice, I don’t like not working out. But my guys have kept me locked in, keeping me happy and keeping me focused. The other guys have been out also, and it’s been tough for them too. Now it’s my job to do what they’ve done for me, keep them positive and doing what they need to get back. But during the course of a game, you can’t really think about who’s in or who’s out. You just kind of have to get the job done."
Trailing by as many as 10 points early in the second half, the Bears surged back as Akinjo hit three 3-pointers. The Bears went on a 10-1 run to take a 66-64 lead when Sochan nailed a turnaround jumper with 4:42 remaining.
Mayer then came up with four key shots, driving for a basket, scoring on a putback, burying a 3-pointer, and then scoring after another rebound to give the Bears a 77-71 lead with 34 seconds remaining.
"Give credit to Matt," Akinjo said. "Without those baskets, we wouldn’t have won the game. He wasn’t having the best game. But his mental toughness was staying locked in and he was staying engaged. All the time, I always tell him he can get easy ones off the glass because you’re so athletic and good on the bounce."
Getting 13 points and nine rebounds from Sochan, Baylor won despite a 29-point performance by West Virginia’s Taz Sherman, who missed the final minutes after a collision with Sochan. With Mayer grabbing seven rebounds and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua pulling down six boards, the Bears finished with a 36-26 rebounding edge.
"We just feel like we play together and everybody on the bench is going to get it done," Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. "I feel we’re always going to step up when we have injuries."
The Bears opened the game on fire by hitting six of their first nine shots to grab a 14-8 lead. Both Akinjo and Dale Bonner hit 3-pointers while Flo Thamba scored inside twice.
Baylor kept building its lead as Sochan slipped inside for a basket and then passed to Kendall Brown for a layup to stretch Baylor’s lead to 20-10.
But with Kobe Johnson hitting a 3-pointer and Sherman twice scoring deep, the Mountaineers began cutting into Baylor’s lead. With Jalen Bridges’ steal and layup, the Mountaineers trimmed Baylor’s lead to 22-21 with 8:38 left in the first half.
The Bears stretched their lead to 30-23 with Sochan’s tip-in, Brown’s layup and a pair of Akinjo free throws.
But the final minutes of the first half were disastrous for the Bears as the Mountaineers went on a 16-1 run to grab a 39-31 halftime lead.
Sherman was the catalyst as he drained a pair of 3-pointers before Sean McNeil went deep to give the Mountaineers a 34-30 lead. With the Bears missing shots and committing turnovers, West Virginia kept building its lead as Seth Wilson drained a 3-pointer near the top of the arc as time expired.
The Mountaineers shot 53.8 percent while Baylor shot just 36.4 percent in the first half while hitting just five of 13 free throws.
The Bears began digging out of their hole to open the second half as Akinjo nailed a 3-pointer to cut West Virginia’s lead to 46-44.
But Sherman answered with a 3-pointer while drawing a foul by Bonner and then hitting the free throw to stretch West Virginia’s lead to 50-44 with 13:29 remaining.
With Brown and Akinjo burying 3-pointers, the Bears cut West Virginia’s lead to 59-54.
"We were definitely getting stops and taking care of the ball," Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. "I’ve got to give credit to them offensively. Taz Sherman was hard to guard. But we just kept our heads down and thought about the next play each time and got rebounds."
BEAR FACTS — Baylor honored the 95th anniversary of the Immortal 10 when the 1927 Baylor basketball team bus hit a train in Round Rock, killing 10 people… James Akinjo has been selected as one of the top 10 candidates for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.