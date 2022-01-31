Down 2 players, Baylor beats West Virginia again

"It’s been tough for me," Akinjo said. "I don’t like missing games, I don’t like missing practice, I don’t like not working out. But my guys have kept me locked in, keeping me happy and keeping me focused. The other guys have been out also, and it’s been tough for them too. Now it’s my job to do what they’ve done for me, keep them positive and doing what they need to get back. But during the course of a game, you can’t really think about who’s in or who’s out. You just kind of have to get the job done."

Trailing by as many as 10 points early in the second half, the Bears surged back as Akinjo hit three 3-pointers. The Bears went on a 10-1 run to take a 66-64 lead when Sochan nailed a turnaround jumper with 4:42 remaining.

Mayer then came up with four key shots, driving for a basket, scoring on a putback, burying a 3-pointer, and then scoring after another rebound to give the Bears a 77-71 lead with 34 seconds remaining.

"Give credit to Matt," Akinjo said. "Without those baskets, we wouldn’t have won the game. He wasn’t having the best game. But his mental toughness was staying locked in and he was staying engaged. All the time, I always tell him he can get easy ones off the glass because you’re so athletic and good on the bounce."