Doyle leads talented Baylor linebackers

Terrel Bernard wasn’t just a three-time all-Big 12 linebacker, he was a tremendous leader with an exemplary work ethic that made his Baylor teammates want to follow.

Talk about going out with a bang: In Baylor’s 21-7 Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss, Bernard amassed a career-high 20 tackles and two sacks in his final game as a senior.

Those are Mike Singletary numbers.

With Bernard gone, fifth-year senior Dillon Doyle is the obvious next man up to take over the leadership role for Baylor’s linebackers.

“It’s a pleasure, it’s great to just have that guy around,” said Baylor defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Ron Roberts. “Not just what he provides as a good player, but what he provides from a leadership standpoint and how to do things. He’s first-class in everything. I can’t say enough about him, and you guys know that.”

After transferring from Iowa, Doyle has started for Baylor for the past two seasons. He’s coming off a tremendous junior year as he ranked second behind Bernard with 89 tackles with nine for loss along with an interception and a forced fumble.

Nicknamed Diesel, Doyle even stepped in at fullback occasionally on the goal line as he ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. He’s more than ready to take over leadership roles that Bernard and All-America safety Jalen Pitre carried last season for Baylor's defense.

“Terrel and Petey have a little bit different leadership style than me,” Doyle said. “I think the young guys see me as a little bit more nerdy than those guys. But I try to connect with those young guys and really get them to know them as people. Our whole thing is person over player. That’s been a huge focus of mine over the last few months to try to get to know the guys, especially in the linebacker room.”

The younger Baylor linebackers like to soak in any advice Doyle has to offer.

“Having Diesel, he’s like another coach on the field,” said Baylor linebacker Will Williams. “So if I’m not understanding what to do on a certain play, it’s really calming having Dillon right next to me, telling me what I’ve got to do.”

Though he played at a high level the last two seasons for the Bears, Doyle is always trying to find ways to improve.

“I felt I played the run pretty well last year,” Doyle said. “Just continuing to work eyes in zone coverage, work eyes in man coverage. Just those basic football fundamentals that everyone’s trying to work on, little things that will make you great. Just trying to be detailed about the footwork, the eyes, the hands, the feet, because an inch here or there, you see the Big 12 title game, will make a world of difference.”

Though he played in a backup role last year, Williams has made great progress this spring at inside linebacker as he prepares for his junior year. Watching Bernard and Dillon play has pushed Williams’ learning curve.

“Being behind Terrel and Dillon, you get to really see what they do and learn their technique and how they shuffle stuff, little stuff like that,” Williams said. “That’s really helped me doing that. Looking at Terrel, he’s a dog, real physical, really good with his hands. So whenever I watch film, I look at Terrel, how he gets off the block really quick, rips off.”

Matt Jones has missed the spring while recovering from foot surgery, but is expected to be ready to play in June.

The 6-3, 237-pound Jones showed his versatility and big-play ability as a sophomore last season by making 51 tackles with 7.5 for loss while forcing three fumbles and intercepting a pass against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

Since he can play both inside and outside linebacker spots, he’s a major asset to the defense.

“He’s kind of been back and forth since we’ve been here,” Roberts said. “He’s played some inside backer, kind of moved outside, because really he was one of our best 11. We know Matt can play. We moved him out there because last year you had Dillon and Terrel inside. You really don’t take those guys off the field too much.

With outside linebackers like Bryson Jackson, Tony Anyanwu and Garmon Randolph, Roberts knows there’s a lot of potential wherever he looks.

“The progress we’ve made in the last 14 days has been pretty outstanding because of the younger guys,” Roberts said. “I’m really pleased with them taking on all the work ethic, the way they’re approaching their business. It’s a big focus here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.