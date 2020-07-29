Doyle receives waiver to play this season

Baylor sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle has received an NCAA waiver to play immediately this season following his transfer from Iowa.
Doyle is expected to challenge for a starting linebacker spot for the Bears. He played in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt freshman last season as he made 13 solo tackles and 10 assists.
Doyle is the son of former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who reached a separation agreement with the university following allegations from former players that he had made racial comments to them.
