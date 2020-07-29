You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Doyle receives waiver to play this season
0 comments

Doyle receives waiver to play this season

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Dillon Doyle

Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (top) lands on Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold during a 2018 game. Doyle, a transfer to Baylor, will be able to play this season after an NCAA waiver.

 Associated Press -- Matthew Putney

Baylor sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle has received an NCAA waiver to play immediately this season following his transfer from Iowa.

Doyle is expected to challenge for a starting linebacker spot for the Bears. He played in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt freshman last season as he made 13 solo tackles and 10 assists.

Doyle is the son of former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who reached a separation agreement with the university following allegations from former players that he had made racial comments to them.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Trib sports writers talk Baylor and A&M with The Eagle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News