Dramatic, delayed double play ends Baylor's 5-4 win over Memphis

Getting the ball as the Friday night ace, Blake Helton lived up to the billing. Helton (1-1) turned in his best performance of the season, working six innings and striking out six Memphis hitters while walking only one.

Memphis took a lead shortly after it stepped after it stepped off the bus. The Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the top of the first. Leadoff hitter Jaylen Wilbon opened by hustling for an infield single, and then two-hole batter Ian Bibiloni smoked an RBI double to the wall in left-centerfield.

It wasn’t the way that Helton wanted his first Friday home outing to go. To his credit, the sophomore right-hander changed the narrative thereafter, mostly by changing speeds beautifully. Helton clicked through 1-2-3 innings in the second, third and fifth, allowing just a single walk over those four frames.

Baylor (4-4) didn’t let the Tigers’ lead hang around for long. The Bears rallied with a three-run bottom of the first. Jared McKenzie and Tre Richardson both smacked singles to put runners on the corners with one out, and then Andy Thomas tied the game with a well-struck single of his own. Two batters later, rightfielder Davion Downey bounced a single through the right side, pushing BU’s lead to 3-1.

That type of immediate bounce-back is just what the Doctor (Pepper) ordered for the Bears.