Dramatic, delayed double play ends Baylor's 5-4 win over Memphis

Upon further review … there’s nothing sweeter than a Friday night win.
Even when it’s a delayed reaction, it’s a thrill. The Baylor baseball team needed to ask the umpires to turn to the video review to confirm it, but the Bears indeed closed things out with a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play to take a 5-4 series-opening win over Memphis on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.
Memphis (4-2) put the tying run on base in the ninth when centerfielder Zach Wilson stroked a one-out single off BU’s preseason All-American closer Luke Boyd. But Boyd’s slider regularly turns opposing batters into strikeout victims, and he followed by fanning Alec Trela, who had homered earlier in the game.
But that wasn’t the end of the sequence. Wilson broke for second base on Boyd’s third-strike pitch, and BU catcher Andy Thomas whipped a throw down to Jack Pineda covering the bag. Pineda swiped a tag that hit Wilson’s foot on a bang-bang play, and second base umpire Darin Stiers ruled Wilson safe. But both Pineda and Rodriguez immediately signaled with their hands to their ears, mimicking headphones to call for a video review.
A few minutes later, the umpires returned from the replay room and called Wilson out, ending the game and coaxing a mammoth roar from the Baylor players standing on the top step of the dugout.
Getting the ball as the Friday night ace, Blake Helton lived up to the billing. Helton (1-1) turned in his best performance of the season, working six innings and striking out six Memphis hitters while walking only one.
Memphis took a lead shortly after it stepped after it stepped off the bus. The Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the top of the first. Leadoff hitter Jaylen Wilbon opened by hustling for an infield single, and then two-hole batter Ian Bibiloni smoked an RBI double to the wall in left-centerfield.
It wasn’t the way that Helton wanted his first Friday home outing to go. To his credit, the sophomore right-hander changed the narrative thereafter, mostly by changing speeds beautifully. Helton clicked through 1-2-3 innings in the second, third and fifth, allowing just a single walk over those four frames.
Baylor (4-4) didn’t let the Tigers’ lead hang around for long. The Bears rallied with a three-run bottom of the first. Jared McKenzie and Tre Richardson both smacked singles to put runners on the corners with one out, and then Andy Thomas tied the game with a well-struck single of his own. Two batters later, rightfielder Davion Downey bounced a single through the right side, pushing BU’s lead to 3-1.
That type of immediate bounce-back is just what the Doctor (Pepper) ordered for the Bears.
The fans that came out to Baylor Ballpark for the first Friday home game of the season bundled up in jackets and blankets, and it was absolutely necessary. The wind gusted heavily all night, and it made anything hit in the air a miniature adventure film.
In the fourth, the Bears took advantage when Downey led off the inning with a pop fly to shallow left that ended up bouncing safely between the third baseman and leftfielder for a double. Downey trotted home to score later in the inning on McKenzie’s sacrifice fly to center.
Despite his rocky opening inning, Memphis starter Blake Wimberley persevered nicely. Wimberley managed to hang around for 104 pitches, lasting into the seventh while striking out six BU batters.
And he kept his team in the game. The Tigers used the longball to get back in it. In the sixth, Hunter Goodman manned up and powered a no-doubt a solo home run deep over the left-field wall against Helton. An inning later, Trela poked his own solo job to the light pole in left-center to trim the BU gap to 4-3.
However, Baylor cashed in an insurance policy in the bottom of the inning to pad the lead. Third baseman Esteban “Este” Cardoza-Oquendo whacked a two-out single to score Pineda from third base, pushing the count back to 5-3.
It ultimately proved to be a crucial run, because Memphis got one back in the eighth when Goodman slapped a hard grounder up the middle. Baylor’s shortstop Richardson hustled to cut the ball off, but probably should’ve ate it and kept the ball in his glove. Instead, he fired an off-target throw to first, allowing Goodman to go to second and a run to score.
That turned out to be Baylor’s only error on an otherwise sharp night afield. McKenzie probably had the play of the night when he seemed to get fooled on a hard-hit ball to center, but he managed to jump at the last second and stretch out for the catch.
McKenzie, Richardson and Downey all drilled two hits to lead the Bears at the plate. Boyd, who tied for the national lead in saves last season, picked up his first of 2021, entering with two outs in the eighth and a 1-1 count on the batter and getting the final four outs of the game, though not without a bit of drama.
The teams will play a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the day’s second game slated for 6. Then they’ll close the four-game set with a noon matinee on Sunday.
Bear Facts
A familiar voice to Baylor baseball fans served as the analyst on the ESPN Plus broadcast of the game, as former BU centerfielder Richard Cunningham acted in that capacity. Cunningham is a former all-conference standout for the Bears who helped them win their first Big 12 tournament title in 2018.