Dream come true: Grant Miller's Baylor bloodlines run deep

“Grant is a perfectionist, so you appreciate that about him,” Aranda said. “Grant is all the way in. I think from the very beginning, he was that way. Coming from Vanderbilt, he was a captain there. And I know there is some strong history there with Baylor with his family, but he laid himself bare for us right in the beginning. With his work ethic, he’s grown a lot. I’m glad we’ve got him, man, it’s been fun to have him.”

Miller has continued to develop his offensive line skills a great deal this season under the guidance of Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos. Though he’s spent the season playing guard, he also worked at center during the spring and would be ready to step in if Gall went down.

“Coach Mateos and Coach Grimes, all the coaches, believe it’s really good to cross-train at multiple positions,” Miller said. “A lot of coaches are fearful after the COVID season. You never know when someone’s going down and when your number is being called and where you may need to play. It’s good to know as many positions as you can.”

Miller hasn’t thought a great deal about a possible future in the NFL. The time to think about that will come in January after the season is over. He’s having too much fun playing for a Baylor team that’s off to 6-1 start after not playing for a winning team in four years at Vanderbilt.