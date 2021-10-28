Dream come true: Grant Miller's Baylor bloodlines run deep

Grant Miller has been a Baylor fan longer than Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has been a household name and way before Bears coach Dave Aranda set foot in Waco.
Since his father is former Baylor all-Southwest Conference offensive tackle Fred Miller and his mother, Kim, is also a Baylor alum, he grew up with Bears’ memorabilia around his home.
The first games Grant attended were at Floyd Casey Stadium, not Baylor’s palace on the Brazos McLane Stadium. Baylor quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell was the Bears’ quarterback back in 2005-06 when Grant visited Waco as a kid.
“I remember coming here when Coach Bell was the quarterback and going to Floyd Casey,” Grant said. “I really have a love for Baylor football. When RG3 came along that’s when I really started watching when I was in middle school or so.”
When Miller signed with Vanderbilt as an offensive lineman out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High School four years ago, he never would have guessed that he would finish his college career at Baylor.
But with his Vanderbilt degree in hand, Miller jumped into the NCAA transfer portal and chose to play his fifth year of college football as a graduate transfer for the school he dreamed about attending as a boy.
“In a lot of ways, it’s a dream come true,” Miller said. “Obviously my dad played for this team awhile back. My mom and a lot of my other cousins went to school here. I have a cousin, Iris Williams, who played here in 2003 as a wide receiver. A certain part of me thought I’d end up at Baylor. It’s been kind of fun to see things come full circle and to be back here.”
Miller has been a key player for a Baylor offensive line that’s unquestionably the most improved area of the team. The 6-4, 309-pound Miller has started at right guard all season, helping the No. 16 Bears lead the Big 12 in total offense with 471 yards per game and rank third in scoring with 38.3 points per game after ranking near the bottom of the league’s offensive categories in 2020.
Along with center Jacob Gall, a transfer from Buffalo, Miller has given Baylor’s offensive line a much needed boost. Joining senior left tackle Connor Galvin, senior left guard Xavier Newman-Johnson and sophomore right tackle Gavin Byers, this is arguably Baylor’s most dominating offensive line since the 2015 unit that was led by All-American Spencer Drango.
“We have a lot of trust in one another,” Miller said. “We consider each other like brothers. They welcomed me with open arms. When Jake came in a little after me, everybody welcomed him in with open arms. It’s been a really good camaraderie, a really good chemistry, and we just want to push each other and see each other succeed.”
After earning his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt in human and organizational development, Miller arrived at Baylor for the spring 2021 semester to get a jump on his master’s degree in sport pedagogy and to transition into Aranda’s football program.
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon was amazed how quickly he learned new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide zone scheme.
“He’s a very, very smart guy,” Bohanon said. “He came in and got it down pat. Him coming in and being an older guy on the offensive line, it’s like it’s nothing new. It’s easy to trust a guy like that who is giving it his all and attacking every day, so that makes me more confident.”
Miller didn’t have to look far to get advice on playing the offensive line since his father, Fred Miller, was a force up front for the Bears from 1992-95 before moving on to a 13-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams, the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears. Miller was a 2010 inductee into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.
Not every kid could find a Super Bowl championship ring in the house like Fred earned with the 1999 Rams. Though Grant was too young to remember watching his dad play for the Rams, he watched film with him later when he was playing for the Titans and Bears.
“When he would come home, I would watch him go against Julius Peppers or Dwight Freeney or Robert Mathis back in the day,” Grant said. “He coached a few of my little league teams and stuff. He gave me a few tips and pointers, but as I’ve gotten into high school and college I’ve been lucky to be surrounded by great coaches as well. I’ve learned a lot through them.”
One of the lasting aspects of offensive line play Grant learned from his father was how to push through pain and to realize that the majority of the fans watching the game probably won’t see everything offensive linemen contribute to the team.
“Pretty much the mentality part of the offensive line is the biggest thing I’ve taken, pushing through injuries,” Grant said. “You’re out there and not getting any recognition, working as a team, working as a unit. It’s really not about you. I learned that from a young age.”
Miller’s learning curve made a steep rise when he played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Raiders’ football program is a national prep power that has produced many NFL players.
“I loved playing at St. Thomas Aquinas,” Miller said. “I loved playing for two legendary coaches, coach (Roger) Harriott and Coach (George) Smith. It’s a storied program. I think it was a great atmosphere to play in, especially when you see these great alums from college and the NFL coming back, whether it would be Michael Irvin or the Bosas (Joey and Nick) or whoever. There was just a real family feeling to it, which I liked.”
Miller called himself a late bloomer who committed to Vanderbilt before his senior year in 2016. He said Baylor began recruiting him later in his high school career, but he stuck to his commitment to the Commodores.
After redshirting in 2017, Miller played in 31 games in the next four seasons for the Commodores including 16 starts. Fourteen starts came at center, which was a whole new experience for Miller since he had played offensive tackle in high school.
“When you’re playing center, the college playbook opens,” Miller said. “It’s a lot more diverse and extensive than a high school playbook, and you start to realize how all the pieces of the puzzle fit together. I say that was the biggest difference at center was no longer thinking in the high school mindset of hey what am I doing, but what does everybody need to do. You have to come in here and direct traffic, you have to think quick on your feet, you have to adjust on the fly because you’re the quarterback of the offensive line.”
As the top academic school in the SEC and one of the most prestigious in the nation, Vanderbilt was a challenge to Miller to stay on top of his studies as well as playing against some of the best college football teams in the country. He wants to coach or work in athletic administration when his playing days are over.
“I definitely feel like I developed and grew as a person,” Miller said. “The whole nine yards of what it’s like to be a student-athlete, the school definitely came with its challenges. My mom instilled in me that it’s always good to have a plan B, and that’s a reason I wanted to go to Vanderbilt to get a respected degree and stuff. Going through four years definitely wasn’t easy, but I think it taught me perseverance and doing something I said I was going to do.”
From the first days Miller joined the Baylor football program in January, Aranda could see his attention to detail and persistence to do things the right way.
“Grant is a perfectionist, so you appreciate that about him,” Aranda said. “Grant is all the way in. I think from the very beginning, he was that way. Coming from Vanderbilt, he was a captain there. And I know there is some strong history there with Baylor with his family, but he laid himself bare for us right in the beginning. With his work ethic, he’s grown a lot. I’m glad we’ve got him, man, it’s been fun to have him.”
Miller has continued to develop his offensive line skills a great deal this season under the guidance of Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos. Though he’s spent the season playing guard, he also worked at center during the spring and would be ready to step in if Gall went down.
“Coach Mateos and Coach Grimes, all the coaches, believe it’s really good to cross-train at multiple positions,” Miller said. “A lot of coaches are fearful after the COVID season. You never know when someone’s going down and when your number is being called and where you may need to play. It’s good to know as many positions as you can.”
Miller hasn’t thought a great deal about a possible future in the NFL. The time to think about that will come in January after the season is over. He’s having too much fun playing for a Baylor team that’s off to 6-1 start after not playing for a winning team in four years at Vanderbilt.
“Right now, I’m just enjoying the moment and the successes we’re having,” Miller said. “I’m enjoying the camaraderie and the friendships that I’m making here. I’m just enjoying the process and being a Baylor Bear. One of the biggest things my mom says is you can’t be looking too far into the future or you’re going to miss what’s going on right now. We’re having a great season right now and I’m at a place where I always wanted to be, so why would I want to focus on something else other than that?”