Baylor men's basketball added to its 2023 signing class on Wednesday as head coach Scott Drew announced the signing of center Yves Missi.

Originally a member of the class of 2024, Missi reclassified and will join guards Miro Little and Ja’Kobe Walter, giving the Bears one of the best signing classes in the country.

The No. 2 prospect in the state of California according to ESPN, Missi participated in the 2023 Nike Hoops Summit, where he played with Little on the World Select Team and played against Walter and Team USA.

Born in Belgium, the 6-10, 215-pound center grew up in Cameroon but comes to the Bears by way of Prolific Prep in California. With Prolific Prep, the five-star prospect helped his team win The Grind Session World Championship, earning a spot in the GEICO High School Nationals tournament.