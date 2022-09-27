Drew expects Canadian jumpstart to boost Bears

Baylor got a jumpstart on building its chemistry at the GLOBL JAM in Toronto, making it all the way to the July tournament finals before losing to Brazil.

So as the Bears open team practices this week, they feel like they’re already several steps ahead of most NCAA basketball squads. Baylor has six weeks to prepare for its Nov. 7 season opener against Mississippi Valley State at the Ferrell Center.

“Not a lot of teams got to do something like that,” said five-star freshman guard Keyonte George. “It jelled us together. It gave guys like me a lot of confidence to see how much trust Coach (Scott) Drew and the rest of his staff put in me. I just feel like we came together as one early. So we’re better than a lot of college teams right now.”

Coming off last year’s 27-7 season, the Bears have a lot of hope that they can advance deeper into the NCAA Tournament after losing in the second round to eventual championship game finalist North Carolina.

The season had a lot of highlights as the Bears were ranked No. 1 for five straight weeks in December and January before winning the Big 12 co-championship with eventual national champion Kansas.

But a multitude of injuries finally contributed to their second round NCAA Tournament exit following the 2020-21 national championship season.

One of those injuries still lingers as forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua continues to rehab from a serious knee injury in which he damaged multiple ligaments against Texas on Feb. 12 at the Ferrell Center.

“Everyday Jon is rehabbing every day, so there is no timetable for his return,” Drew said. “Obviously, it was a significant injury. We don’t expect him anytime soon, but at the same time each and every day, if anyone can work harder to get back than him please introduce him or show him to me because we’ll recruit him. Jon in everything he does gives 100 percent.”

But guards LJ Cryer and Langston Love have both been cleared to practice. Love missed the entire 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL while Cryer played in only 19 of 34 games due to stress fractures in both feet.

Cryer was highly effective when he played, averaging 13.5 points and shooting a team-high 46.8 percent from 3-point range.

“I’m feeling great actually,” Cryer said. “It was very frustrating for the fact that I couldn’t be out there with my teammates. I worked so hard in the summer for the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. The pain was overwhelming, and then I started to notice I was developing the same thing in the other foot. I had to have surgery on both feet.”

This year’s team has an enviable blend of experience and youth, including longtime veterans in the program and transfers with NCAA Division I experience.

Fifth-year seniors Flo Thamba and Adam Flagler will be counted on to lead the Bears.

“Well you’ve got Jon, Adam and Flo are fifth-year guys, and that means they know what college is like, they know what to expect, and I think first of all as a coach we’re really blessed to have three guys who are team-first guys,” Drew said. “Whenever you have leaders who are experienced and are great team guys and great teammates, they’re great examples for the first, second and third-year guys.”

While their experience will be vital, so will Division I transfer forwards Jalen Bridges and Caleb Lohner.

The 6-7 Bridges played the last two seasons at West Virginia, averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds as a freshman and 8.4 points and 4.6 boards as a sophomore. He has the range to be an effective 3-point shooter, but can contribute in many ways with his experience playing Big 12 basketball.

“I feel like it provides another player who has played at this level, who has played at Allen Fieldhouse, played at Texas Tech, played on those big stages, and even played in the NCAA Tournament,” Bridges said. “I see myself as a guy who can space the floor, make shots, and punch gaps, and make things happen for my teammates, and defend and rebound at a high level, and just bring energy and make winning plays.”

The 6-8 Lohner sees himself as a “glue guy” after averaging seven points and 6.7 rebounds the last two seasons for BYU.

“I think my role is to be someone to come in and help any way possible, whether it’s on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, and rebounding,” Lohner said. “I can be a leader and push these guys and be a piece to help this team win.”

Of course, George should step in and be a big scorer immediately for the Bears after giving them a glimpse of his potential when he averaged a team-high 22.8 points at the GLOBL JAM.

The fifth McDonald’s All-American in school history, the Lewisville, Texas, native has been working on all aspects of his game.

“I’ve been really focusing on the defensive side of the ball and being able to guard and just being more of a vocal leader,” George said. “Playing with a purpose, playing with heart and passion, and continuing to work on my offensive game, and making sure I’m consistently keeping my numbers high.”

With the uncertainty surrounding Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s return, 6-10 freshman forward Joshua Ojianwuna will likely see considerable time. Senior Dale Bonner and Kilgore College transfer Dantwan Grimes will contribute to the guard rotation.

“The great thing is playing in Canada really helped us jumpstart our offense and defense,” Drew said. “But now you’re down to these 30 practices and you want to get in as much as you can. Say your prayers no one gets injured, so you can build that chemistry that’s so needed come season time. Then find out what rotations, what lineups, who works and who plays best with whom.”