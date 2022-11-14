Drew nails No. 400 as Bears romp past Northern Colorado

When Baylor coach Scott Drew took over a scandal-ridden program in 2003, nobody would have projected that 20 seasons later he would win his program-record 400th game.

Winning any game with a small roster back then was a major ordeal. Now he’s reeling them off.

LJ Cryer buried 20 points while reining Big 12 player of the week Adam Flagler collected 13 points and 10 assists to lead the No. 5 Bears to a 95-62 win over Northern Colorado Monday night at the Ferrell Center.

Of course, Drew’s most notable accomplishment was winning the 2021 national championship. But he’s taken the Bears to 10 NCAA tournaments with two Elite Eight appearances and two Sweet 16 berths. In 2013, the Bears won the National Invitation Tournament.

“I’m just glad to be part of it, to be honest,” Flagler said. “I’m a little wet right now because we were having a little water shower with him. He was trying to run. But it’s just amazing to be part of something so special, how he uses his platform to glorify God in everything he does, and how he’s taken this culture and made it so special that everybody knows about it.”

As usual, Drew gave credit to the players he’s coached after improving his record at Baylor to 400-222, easily the most wins for a coach in the Bears men’s basketball history. Drew’s overall coaching record is 420-233 after one season as head coach at Valparaiso before coming to Baylor.

“First, I’ve been very blessed,” Drew said. “God has given us great players, great coaches, great administration, great fans. When they say 400, that’s a team award, a team honor. And everybody is to be congratulated when a team wins, but what you love is when a team wins, people, players, coaches are happy for others.”

After opening the season with three wins at the Ferrell Center, Baylor will hit the road for the first time against No. 16 Virginia at 6 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the Continental Tire Main Event. Baylor will play either No. 8 UCLA or No. 19 Illinois in the tournament on Sunday.

“We’re definitely ready for it,” Flagler said. “We’re excited to go to Las Vegas, another opportunity to win at a big stage.”

After hitting just two of 13 shots in Friday’s 87-70 win over Norfolk State, Cryer regained his shooting touch as he drained eight of 14 shots including four of seven 3-pointers.

“It was exciting to see LJ get in a groove,” Flagler said. “You never know at the end of the day who’s going to be feeling hot and who’s on fire. We just try to do our best to get the ball to the guys who are feeling it and playing off of them. He’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen, so I definitely didn’t feel it (his shooting slump) would be that long.”

Jalen Bridges contributed 15 points while Keyonte George added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Baylor got great help off the bench as Caleb Lohner pulled down 10 rebounds while Dale Bonner scored 12 points and amassed six steals.

“Coach B (Alvin Brooks) always tells me to impact the ball, so I’m just trying to smother them and make them uncomfortable,” Bonner said. “We always talk about seeing the ball ahead, so I’m just trying to stay one step ahead of the ballhandler and playing into the passing lane.”

Drew earned his benchmark win coaching against his nephew, Northern Colorado freshman Caleb Shaw, who struggled by going one for 11 from the field and finishing with four points.

“The only thing that I felt bad for was my nephew,” Drew said. “I think he was pressing. But I’m proud of the player he’s become.”

The Bears took command of the game early after Northern Colorado (1-2) grabbed a 5-2 lead. Baylor answered with a 13-0 run and never looked back.

Flagler and Cryer started the streak by burying 3-pointers. Cryer cut inside for a basket before Flagler came back with a floater and another 3-pointer from the top of the arc to give the Bears a 15-5 lead.

Northern Colorado stopped Baylor’s momentum briefly when Dalton Knecht drove for a basket and Daylen Kountz buried a 3-pointer.

But Bonner gave the Bears a lift off the bench by hitting a pair of free throws, driving for a basket and then stealing the ball and throwing down a slam.

George showed his all-around skills by hitting Bridges cutting to the basket. George then stole the ball and passed downcourt to Langston Love for a layup to stretch Baylor’s lead to 25-10.

Though Matt Johnson buried a pair of 3-pointers for Northern Colorado, the Bears kept building their lead as Bridges and Flagler drained 3-pointers.

The rest of Baylor’s baskets near the end of the first half came in the paint as Cryer, Lohner and Josh Ojianwuna scored before George closed the half with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to stretch the lead to 44-26.