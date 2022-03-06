Baylor's Scott Drew named Big 12 coach of year

Scott Drew was named Big 12 coach of the year for a record third straight season by the league's coaches after leading No. 3 Baylor to a share of the conference championship with Kansas.

The Bears head into the Big 12 tournament with a 26-5 overall record and a 14-4 conference mark despite an injury-shortened playing rotation.

Baylor guard James Akinjo made first-team all-Big 12 while guard Adam Flagler made the second team. Baylor's Jeremy Sochan was named sixth man of the year while Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was co-defensive player of the year with Oklahoma State's Moussa Cisse and West Virginia's Gabe Osabuohien.

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji earned player of the year while Kansas State's Nijel Pack was named most improved player. Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington earned newcomer of the year and teammate Tyrese Hunter freshman of the year.

First-team selections included Akinjo, Agbaji, Brockington, Pack and Texas Tech's Bryson Williams. Second-team picks were Flagler, Kansas' Christian Braun, TCU's Mike Miles, Texas' Timmy Allen and West Virginia's Taz Sherman.