Established in 1998, the award is given annually at the Final Four to a current or former basketball figure who best exemplifies the character and leadership for which the legendary UCLA coach John Wooden was known.

In his 20th year with the Bears, Drew has orchestrated one of the greatest rebuilds in college basketball history, culminating with Baylor’s first Big 12 and national championships in 2021. He is also one of two active coaches to win an NCAA title and an NIT title while being the only one to win both at the same school.