Drew repeats as Big 12 coach of year

Baylor's Scott Drew repeated as Big 12 coach of the year as chosen by the league's head coaches.

Drew led the No. 2 Bears to their first Big 12 title with a 13-1 record and has them in position for a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed with a 21-1 record.

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham was named both player of the year and freshman of the year. Baylor's Davion Mitchell was named defender of the year, Texas Tech's Mac McClung newcomer of the year, Kansas' David McCormack most improved player and Texas' Kai Jones as the top sixth man.

Both Baylor guards Jared Butler and Mitchell were named first-team all-Big 12 along with Cunningham, West Virginia's Derek Culver and Oklahoma's Austin Reaves.

Second-team picks included Kansas' McCormack and Marcus Garrett, West Virginia's Miles McBride, Texas' Andrew Jones and McClung. Third-team picks were Baylor's MaCio Teague, TCU's RJ Nembhard, Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr., Iowa State's Rasir Bolton and Texas' Matt Coleman and Courtney Ramey.

Baylor dominated the all-Big 12 defensive team with Butler, Mitchell and Mark Vital joining Kansas' Garrett and West Virginia's Gabe Osabuohien. Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua made the all-newcomer team.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.