Drew tests positive for COVID-19
bu men basketball (copy)

Baylor’s Scott Drew will be in a 10-day self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

Baylor coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, just days before the No. 2 Bears open their basketball season against No. 18 Arizona State on Wednesday at the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn.

While Drew is in self-quarantine, Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang will coach the team as the Bears begin a two-week road trip in which they’ll play five games against as many as four Top 25 teams.

Drew said none of the Baylor players tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday or Sunday. Drew said his positive test was the first for the team in 12 weeks.

“While it will be difficult watching from a distance, I know the team is in great hands with coach Tang and our entire staff,” Drew said. “I look forward to returning to the sidelines as soon as I can do so safely.”

Drew said he is asymptomatic. Since a 10-day self-quarantine is required for positive tests, there is a chance Drew could join the team toward the latter part of the two-week road trip.

With a veteran squad returning, Drew and his staff put together a challenging nonconference schedule to open the season.

After facing Arizona State, the Bears will play either No. 3 Villanova or Boston College in the second round of the Empire Classic on Thursday. Villanova plays Boston College in a first-round game on Wednesday.

The Bears will face Seton Hall in South Orange, N.J., on Sunday before playing two games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Bears play No. 8 Illinois on Dec. 2 before playing No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 5.

Drew is among several Power 5 conference basketball coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19, including Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo.

