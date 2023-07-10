Scott Drew’s Baylor basketball program has added a junior college big man to the roster for the 2023-24 season.

The Bears announced the addition of Yanis Ndjonga, a 6-8 forward who played last season for the New Mexico Military Institute. Ndjonga averaged 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26 games for NMMI in the 2022-23 season.

Ndjonga is a native of Yaounde, Cameroon.

Ndjonga joins a roster with a top-10 recruiting class headlined by Ja’Kobe Walter, Miro Little and Yves Missi. Among the returners, Baylor welcomes back Jalen Bridges, Dantwan Grimes, Caleb Lohner, Langston Love, Austin Sacks, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Joshua Ojianwuna. The Bears also added a pair of experienced transfers in MAC Player of the Year RayJ Dennis from Toledo and Jayden Nunn from VCU.

Baylor opens the 2023-24 season Nov. 7 against Auburn at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.