Drew's Bears made lifetime memories on way to Sportsperson of Year honor

On that celebratory early April evening, Baylor basketball fans from all generations congregated along Austin Avenue for the parade to welcome home their conquering heroes.
Former players like Carroll Dawson, Terry Teagle, Micheal Williams and Brian Skinner came back to Waco to be part of the celebration after the Bears blasted No. 1 Gonzaga, 86-70, to win the national championship in Indianapolis.
After a year when COVID-19 weaved its destructive path, the Bears gave their fans a much needed shot of joy.
Nobody wore a wider smile than Baylor coach Scott Drew, who in 18 seasons took the Bears from college basketball’s scrapheap to the throne room.
“The joy from everyone there was overwhelming and definitely the best part for me of winning the championship,” Drew said. “When you get back for the parade, you envision it as really exciting. Then you’re blown away because it’s just that much more. As our players said, they didn’t know Waco had this many people. It was so neat, especially after coming off COVID where we had such limited contact with people.”
Drew’s vision and resilience drove the Bears to college basketball’s promised land. But it took a village for the Bears to win the championship, and for that reason the Tribune-Herald has chosen the entire team as the 2021 Sportsperson of the Year.
It certainly took first-team All-America guard and NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player Jared Butler’s remarkable all-around talents and NCAA defensive player of the year Davion Mitchell’s grittiness and clutch shooting to bring home the crown.
It took forward Mark Vital’s never ending hustle and guard MaCio Teague’s unshakeable confidence and skill set.
The Bears couldn’t have won the title without the forceful play in the paint by big men Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua or the dynamic play of Matthew Mayer and Adam Flagler off the bench.
Drew’s ability to adapt to his talent while transitioning the Bears from primarily a zone defensive team for nearly a decade to the best man-to-man defense in the country was vital. The contributions of associate head coach Jerome Tang, and assistants Alvin Brooks and John Jakus, along with all other staff and support members were indispensable.
“It takes a team to win,” Drew said. “If you take any part of that out, you don’t win. Coaches understand the importance of everybody’s role. To win a championship, you need everybody. And that’s why this is such a blessing to bring the first men’s basketball championship to Baylor, the second in the state of Texas. It took a team and everybody should be congratulated.”
The Bears knew they had the ingredients for a national championship team when COVID-19 shut down college basketball in March 2020.
The Bears were 26-4 when the season ended abruptly as they were preparing to play in the Big 12 tournament. Baylor would have likely earned its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
With unfinished business left on the table, starters Butler, Mitchell, Teague and Vital returned for the 2020-21 season. Senior forward Freddie Gillespie, who had exhausted his eligibility, was the only starter who wasn’t back to make a second attempt at a national championship run.
Despite some COVID-19 cancellations, the Bears won their first 23 games last season behind an unparalleled defense and players possessing enough confidence and experience to hit big shots. Their chemistry was undeniable.
“Most had been together three, four or five years,” Drew said. “The staff had done a great job bringing in players that fit our culture and we knew would be successful. Everyone’s working together. We had tremendous player leadership, tremendous chemistry, and injury-wise we were able to avoid them. So that really helped us and allowed us to have a special year.”
The Bears hit a rocky patch in early February when they didn’t play games for three weeks due to COVID-19. Following an 83-69 road win over Texas on Feb. 2, the Bears didn’t play again until Feb. 23 when they pulled off a 77-72 home win over Iowa State.
Baylor suffered its first loss to Kansas, 71-58, at Allen Fieldhouse, but bounced back with four straight wins to close the regular season to finish 13-1 in the Big 12 for its first championship.
But with Cade Cunningham scoring 24 points, Oklahoma State knocked Baylor out of the Big 12 tournament with an 81-70 win. That loss turned out to be a blessing in disguise because the Bears needed the extra practice time to improve the defense.
The Bears started the NCAA tournament hot with a 79-55 win over Hartford and never let up as they recorded lopsided wins over Wisconsin, Villanova, Arkansas, Houston and Gonzaga to finish 28-2 and bring home the national championship.
Facing the unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in the championship game, the Bears raced to a 23-8 lead and never looked back.
"The start of the game was tremendous," Butler said. "We didn't look at the scoreboard. We were just going out there, giving it our all. I knew at some point we were up big. Everybody was hitting shots. Electrifying, especially in that type of moment, a big game, and everybody stepped up. Everybody was clicking on all cylinders, and that's what it takes to win."
The world changed for the Baylor basketball program on April 5. Baylor’s brand grew bigger nationwide as Drew saw people wearing Bears’ gear nearly everywhere he went.
“Everywhere you go throughout the United States and even worldwide, people identify Baylor more, recognize it more, know what it stands for,” Drew said. “That is champions, and it stands for a culture of joy and success. You love to see how people get excited when they see Baylor gear, and the pride in which they wear it.”
Recruiting doors that were previously closed flew wide open. After signing a 2021 class that includes dynamic forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan, Baylor signed a highly-rated 2022 class that’s led by No. 3 national recruit, guard Keyonte George.
“Used to be, you’d call and they wouldn’t answer,” Drew said. “Now they call us. It’s just an amazing transformation with the respect. People in the industry, AAU coaches, high school coaches, they want their players to be in a great environment, a great culture, a place where they think they can maximize their ability.”
Drew has had a parade of talented players come through his program in 19 years. Their adaptability to coaching and willingness to do the right thing on and off the court are just as important to Drew as the talent they possess in building the culture of the team.
“You have to have energy givers, positive people, people who smile and you want to be around,” Drew said. “It’s not fun going to work every day if you don’t like who you work with. It’s important everybody is on that same page. We genuinely enjoy our players and we recruit players we want to spend time with because you spend so much time with each other. Life’s too short to spend time with people you don’t want to spend it with.”
Nobody has embodied Drew’s goals of developing a complete basketball player and person more than Butler, a consensus All-American who was named the Big 12 scholar-athlete of the year. He’s now playing in the Utah Jazz organization after being selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.
“Jared is somebody who could be a senator, could be a president, could run a company, could be a coach, could be a teacher,” Drew said. “Jared is a perfect example of so many of our players. They’re going to be great players and give a lot back to society. They’re going to be better husbands, fathers, and when they’re done playing I’m really excited to see where they go and what they do.”
The Bears have adopted the slogan “Culture of Joy” to describe the program. Though Drew didn’t originate the phrase, the Bears try to live by its meaning.
“In coaching, everybody takes from everybody, the smart take from the strong,” Drew said. “(Clemson football coach) Dabo Sweeney has used it recently, Tony Dungy before that. At the end of the day, it’s real simple. If you put Jesus first and others second, and yourself third, life is much simpler and better. That’s how God intended it.”
In a profession where coaches hop from job to job seeking more prominent schools and fatter paychecks, Drew is a throwback by building Baylor into a college basketball power after taking over a devastated program in 2003 that was stung by tragedy following the murder of Baylor player Patrick Dennehy by former teammate Carlton Dotson.
Drew had a great role model in his father, Homer Drew, who built a successful program with 640 wins at Valparaiso from 1988-2011, and was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.
“First and foremost, I prayed to come here, and felt led to come here,” Drew said. “Until God tells me to go somewhere else and as long as Baylor will have me, I’m blessed to be here. The longer you’re at a place, the more you appreciate and want success for that place because the more you care for it. Over time, that develops friendships and relationships.”
Drew credits his longevity to the support Baylor has provided his program throughout the years, including the current administration that includes athletic director Mack Rhoades and president Linda Livingstone. Drew is looking forward to moving into the new 7,000-seat Foster Pavilion when it’s completed in 2024.
“I know the new pavilion will really help with making that home-court advantage each and every game,” Drew said. “I think everybody in the state realizes bigger isn’t always better. Packed houses are better. When we get the new pavilion, we hope to have this feeling every game.”
Throughout the last two decades, Drew has grown more attached to Baylor fans and the Waco community for the support they’ve provided as he’s built his program.
"I think you look at Baylor University as a whole," Drew said. "We have a lot of faculty and coaches that stay a long time, and the people in the community for a long time. It’s because of that family environment, the warmth, the kindness of the people. Not many people come to Waco and leave because they don’t like the people.”
When Drew arrived as a 32-year-old in 2003, the Bears hadn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 1988 and had only made four appearances in program history. Since 2008, the Bears have made nine NCAA tournament appearances and won the NIT title in 2013.
The Bears are gearing up for another NCAA tournament run as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team with an 11-0 record. Baylor is now one of the nation’s premier basketball programs, and Drew intends to continue keeping it that way.
“You know what it feels like, you know what it took to get there,” Drew said. “It doesn’t guarantee that you can get back to the top of the mountain. But just like in life whenever you’ve experienced success, hopefully that reminds you what it took and helps you to get back there to be successful again.”
Drew has never forgotten where the Bears came from. He stays in touch with former players and lets them know how important they were in building the program into the success story it is today.
Following Baylor’s recent 57-36 blowout of Villanova before a sellout crowd of 10,284 fans at the Ferrell Center, Drew talked to Matt Sayman, a guard on his first team. They recalled Drew’s debut 2003-04 season when the Bears were a rag-tag group just hoping to have enough players to play a game with a few fans in the stands to cheer them on.
“You reminisce a little bit and remember when we were here we didn’t have this kind of crowd,” Drew said. “Isn’t it nice? Those are things that are so exciting. Everybody was a part of that to help it get to this. The current players are thankful and blessed and feel privileged to have this opportunity because of what the players before them laid down and accomplished.”