Drew's Bears made lifetime memories on way to Sportsperson of Year honor

“Everywhere you go throughout the United States and even worldwide, people identify Baylor more, recognize it more, know what it stands for,” Drew said. “That is champions, and it stands for a culture of joy and success. You love to see how people get excited when they see Baylor gear, and the pride in which they wear it.”

Recruiting doors that were previously closed flew wide open. After signing a 2021 class that includes dynamic forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan, Baylor signed a highly-rated 2022 class that’s led by No. 3 national recruit, guard Keyonte George.

“Used to be, you’d call and they wouldn’t answer,” Drew said. “Now they call us. It’s just an amazing transformation with the respect. People in the industry, AAU coaches, high school coaches, they want their players to be in a great environment, a great culture, a place where they think they can maximize their ability.”

Drew has had a parade of talented players come through his program in 19 years. Their adaptability to coaching and willingness to do the right thing on and off the court are just as important to Drew as the talent they possess in building the culture of the team.