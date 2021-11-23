Drew's Bears seeking Atlantis magic

Playing in its first Battle 4 Atlantis in 2016, Baylor showed college basketball that it was a force to be reckoned with by winning the tournament with a sweep of VCU, No. 24 Michigan State and No. 10 Louisville.

That Baylor team later earned a No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history and went on to reach the Sweet 16.

The No. 6 Bears hope their second Battle 4 Atlantis experience pays great dividends again beginning with Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. tipoff against Arizona State at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

“I know our staff has great memories of this tournament the last time we were here,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Anytime you’re playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, it’s a real blessing for your team to see the beauty here and obviously everything in the Bahamas. But the competition, you leave here you know what your team needs to work on to get better. You know areas you didn’t know you needed to work on get exposed.

"So, you leave a better team, and coaches all like that. There’s no bad losses, just quality wins in tournaments like this.”