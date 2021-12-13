Drew's crew rises to No. 1

Brown is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while displaying tremendous athleticism with his high-flying dunks. Like Brown, Sochan is a superb athlete who is averaging eight points and 6.6 rebounds.

Both gifted freshmen understand the importance of playing unselfish basketball for the greater good of the team.

“He and Kendall are so coachable, so team-oriented,” Drew said. “Whatever the role, they’re great with it. Because they know who they are, you can play them early. Most freshmen come in and are used to scoring 30. They’re the guy. They’re looking for their offense all the time and not buying into everything else, maybe sacrificing their offense and buying into defense and rebounding.”

Taking over point guard duties following Butler’s move to the NBA, Akinjo has guided the Bears with great confidence as he’s averaged 10.6 points while showing deft passing ability with six assists per game.

It’s been an adjustment for the Bears after losing Butler, NBA first-round draft pickMitchell and MaCio Teague. But they’ve made it work.