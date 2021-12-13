Drew's crew rises to No. 1

After Baylor won the national championship last season, a parade was thrown in the Bears’ honor as former players from many decades returned to Waco to celebrate.
Baylor coach Scott Drew seemed to pop up on everybody’s guest list, including an appearance as narrator for the Waco Symphony.
It was a special time for everybody, but the returning Baylor players never lost focus when they returned to practice along with some talented newcomers.
They weren’t interested in living in the past. Now they’re back at No. 1.
Following Sunday’s 57-36 mauling of then-No. 6 Villanova, the Bears rose from No. 2 to the top spot in Monday’s Associated Press poll.
It isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Bears. More than anything, it shows the progress the Bears have made during their 9-0 start after beginning the season ranked No. 8.
“Every coach tells you that the goal at the end of the year is to be No. 1,” Drew said. “But I will tell you that it always means something: It means something to your fans, it means something to your coaches, your players and everybody. It's a great sign of respect for the other people that have come before you, the work they’ve put in.”
The Bears delivered a defensive clinic against Villanova as they held the explosive Wildcats to a 22.2 shooting percentage while forcing 13 turnovers and winning the rebounding battle by a 42-35 margin. Villanova’s 36 points were the lowest in coach Jay Wright’s 21 seasons.
Baylor wasn’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard by shooting 39.3 percent and hitting six of 24 3-pointers. But the Bears didn’t need to be on fire with such a lockdown defensive effort.
“I felt we did a really good job locking in on the scouting report,” Drew said. “You have days like that, and that’s why your defense is so important. Their defense kept them in this. If we score our normal 70 or 80, it’s a completely different game.”
Coming into the season, Drew thought he could put together another exceptional team despite losing four gifted starters from last year’s 28-2 squad, including All-America guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell.
But most observers thought the Bears would take some lumps in nonconference play as they developed their chemistry. Though they’re always polishing their game, the Bears have jelled remarkably fast.
“It says a lot about our returning players, and our players who have graduated helping everyone understand the culture, playing for joy and the toughness required to win,” Drew said. “Our staff, our assistant coaches, have done a great job of bringing in people that fit our culture.”
Seeing little time as Baylor’s sixth guard last season, LJ Cryer has come off the bench to average a team-high 14.6 points while shooting 47.2 percent from 3-point range.
Though preseason all-Big 12 guard Matthew Mayer has struggled with his shooting, he’s still averaging 10.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. Like Mayer, guard Adam Flagler has moved from the bench to a starting role to average 8.6 points despite recovering from a broken (left (non-shooting) hand.
Returning big men Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua are both defensive forces who have improved their offensive games. The 6-8 Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads the Bears with 8.3 rebounds per game while the 6-10 Thamba is averaging 4.9 boards, and they can both guard any player on the floor.
“Really everybody is important, but Jon and Flo anchor everything,” Drew said. “Without them, it makes it harder on everybody because it makes it easier on everybody (on the Baylor squad) to have great size and length. They can guard guards, they can contest at the rim, and both have gotten a lot more vocal and keep everyone on the same page defensively.”
But the biggest revelation on this year’s squad has been the additions of freshman forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan and Arizona transfer senior guard James Akinjo.
Brown is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while displaying tremendous athleticism with his high-flying dunks. Like Brown, Sochan is a superb athlete who is averaging eight points and 6.6 rebounds.
Both gifted freshmen understand the importance of playing unselfish basketball for the greater good of the team.
“He and Kendall are so coachable, so team-oriented,” Drew said. “Whatever the role, they’re great with it. Because they know who they are, you can play them early. Most freshmen come in and are used to scoring 30. They’re the guy. They’re looking for their offense all the time and not buying into everything else, maybe sacrificing their offense and buying into defense and rebounding.”
Taking over point guard duties following Butler’s move to the NBA, Akinjo has guided the Bears with great confidence as he’s averaged 10.6 points while showing deft passing ability with six assists per game.
It’s been an adjustment for the Bears after losing Butler, NBA first-round draft pickMitchell and MaCio Teague. But they’ve made it work.
“Of course, when you lose dudes like that, they were all three great guards, most people think you’re going to go into a rebuilding stage,” Akinjo said. “But our coaches did a great job putting this team together, not just with the talent but in ways that we would mesh. I feel like we’re different from last year’s team in a lot of ways, but we both defend.”
Before opening Big 12 play at Iowa State on Jan. 1, the Bears have three nonconfer-nce games remaining against Oregon in Eugene on Saturday followed by a pair of home games Alcorn State on Monday and Northwestern State on Dec. 28.
The Big 12 will be as tough as usual, but the Bears appear ready to defend their title.
“Well, that team was great last year,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright. “I think this team is really good and could be as good. They lost great guards, but they replenished their guards. That's a really tough defensive team. They did a great job. They're physical. They're not just long, but they're really physical.”