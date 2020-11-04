Drew's redshirts anxious to contribute

Redshirting has paid off handsomely for Scott Drew’s Baylor basketball program over the years, whether it’s been freshmen like Johnathan Motley and Mark Vital or transfers like Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.
It’s a luxury many college teams don’t have.
The Bears expect it to benefit them again this season as guard Adam Flagler and forwards Jordan Turner and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will play after spending last season honing their games in practice as redshirts.
Drew’s squad is the Big 12 favorite for the first time ever and will likely be ranked in the top three in the Associated Press preseason poll after guards Jared Butler and MaCio Teague withdrew their names from the NBA draft. They’ll be among four returning starters returning along with Vital and Mitchell.
But building depth will be more important than ever with COVID-19 still raging.
While the Bears will count on veteran forwards like Tristan Clark, Matthew Mayer and Flo Thamba to play bigger roles, Flager, Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Turner will certainly make contributions.
“Adam and Jon both came in from college programs, so it was a little bit easier for them to adjust to the strength and conditioning,” Drew said. “But what they were really blessed to be able to do is just focus on their game and getting to learn our offense and defense and getting to scout all the other Big 12 teams, which really improves their basketball IQ.”
The 6-3, 180-pound Flagler will make a talented guard corps even more versatile. He was named the Big South freshman of the year for Presbyterian (S.C.) College in 2018-19 after averaging 15.9 points and shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range and 83.5 percent from the free throw line.
Flagler should be ready to play Baylor’s brutal schedule after facing Butler, Teague, Mitchell and Devonte Bandoo in practice last year.
“Adam is somebody who really benefited by going against the guards each and every day last year,” Drew said. “Adam, physically and athletically, is a two-way guy who can get his own shot, shoot the 3, he’s got a midrange and can finish. He’s one of our better defenders on the team, so he’s a well-rounded player.”
Teague sees Flagler contributing much like Bandoo with the ability to do a little bit of everything to benefit the team.
“Adam Flagler brings the same type of presence that Bandoo brought making a lot of shots,” Teague said. “He’s a very good shot-maker and shoots the midrange well just like Bandoo, and he plays pretty good defense.”
Tchamwa Tchatchoua is a 6-8, 245-pound native of Cameroon who could be a major defensive presence after playing in 31 games as a freshman at UNLV in 2018-19. He averaged 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while blocking 21 shots.
While it will be difficult for the Bears to replace Freddie Gillespie inside from last year's 26-4 team that was ranked No. 1 for five straight weeks, Tchamwa Tchatchoua has the athleticism and drive to be a force.
“Jon is somebody we call ‘Every Day Jon’ because he followed Freddie and works just like him,” Drew said. “So he’s got an unbelievable work ethic and has trimmed down a little bit from Vegas, around six to seven percent body fat, and I think that’s helped him with his mobility. Now he’s got a 42-inch vertical, and is one of our strongest, if not the strongest player on the team with a great motor.”
Turner had the longest way to go physically since he arrived as a 6-7, 195-pound freshman last season. A native of Houston, Turner played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., and is a presence inside and outside with the ability to burst to the basket or nail open jumpers.
Drew said Turner has gained strength and can play with more confidence with a redshirt year under his belt.
“Most freshmen when they come in the thing they’ve got to improve on most is the physical part,” Drew said. “Jordan being a longer, leaner guy definitely benefited from that, adjusting to Division I practices and learning a lot being on the scout team.”
Teague believes Turner is the most improved player on the team, and can be a force around the basket.
“Jordan Turner has played pretty well so far this fall,” Teague said. “He’s been dunking the ball a lot in practice. He probably has the third-most dunks and he’s been knocking down shots when he gets the opportunity.”
With so much depth on the roster, Drew will likely have the option of redshirting Baylor’s three incoming freshmen. Huntington (W. Va.) Prep 7-0 center Zach Loveday, Brooklyn Park (Minn.) Park Center 6-9 forward Dain Dainja and Katy Morton Ranch 6-1 guard LJ Cryer all joined the Bears this summer.
After transferring from North Carolina-Asheville, Teague knows how much redshirting benefited him in 2018-19 before stepping into the starting lineup and averaging 13.9 points for the Bears last season.
“I just felt like it gave me the opportunity to improve my game,” Teague said. “Spending a lot of time in the gym has helped those guys, so they’ve improved in their game as well.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!