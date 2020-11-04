Drew's redshirts anxious to contribute

While it will be difficult for the Bears to replace Freddie Gillespie inside from last year's 26-4 team that was ranked No. 1 for five straight weeks, Tchamwa Tchatchoua has the athleticism and drive to be a force.

“Jon is somebody we call ‘Every Day Jon’ because he followed Freddie and works just like him,” Drew said. “So he’s got an unbelievable work ethic and has trimmed down a little bit from Vegas, around six to seven percent body fat, and I think that’s helped him with his mobility. Now he’s got a 42-inch vertical, and is one of our strongest, if not the strongest player on the team with a great motor.”

Turner had the longest way to go physically since he arrived as a 6-7, 195-pound freshman last season. A native of Houston, Turner played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., and is a presence inside and outside with the ability to burst to the basket or nail open jumpers.

Drew said Turner has gained strength and can play with more confidence with a redshirt year under his belt.

“Most freshmen when they come in the thing they’ve got to improve on most is the physical part,” Drew said. “Jordan being a longer, leaner guy definitely benefited from that, adjusting to Division I practices and learning a lot being on the scout team.”