DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in its first two weekends, the Baylor baseball team gave up a 20-run outburst to its opponent.

Duke bashed BU starter Blake Helton for nine hits and nine runs in 3.2 innings, and the Blue Devils took an emphatic 20-1 win over the Bears to open their series on Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Baylor (2-3) has already been on the wrong end of a pair of blowouts this year. Last Saturday in the team’s opening series against Central Michigan, the Bears absorbed a 20-5 defeat.

The Bears actually led this game against Duke (3-2). BU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Harrison Caley’s RBI single, which scored John Ceccoli. But then the Blue Devils scored 20 unanswered the rest of the way, pounding out 21 hits against six BU pitchers.

Duke put up a five-spot in both the second and fourth innings to go with a six-run fifth and a four-run seventh. Eleven different Duke batters recorded a hit and seven had multi-hit outings. First baseman MJ Metz led the way, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored. Jay Beshears went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs. Giovanni DiGiacomo was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, while catcher Alex Stone banged a three-run homer in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Duke left-hander Jonathan Santucci kept the Bears off the basepaths. Santucci struck out nine in five innings in improving to 2-0 on the year. In all, Duke pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts of the BU batters.

Kobe Andrade was the only Baylor batter with a multi-hit day, going 2-for-3 with a double.

The Bears will try to erase this one and bounce back in Saturday’s second game, slated for 2 p.m. Central time. Left-hander Cam Caley (0-1, 9.64) will take the bump opposite Duke’s Adam Boucher (0-0, 0.00).