Dynamic bench gives No. 2 Baylor Bears big edge

Baylor boasts one of the most dynamic and gifted starting lineups in the country, but it’s that second wave that often brings opponents to their knees.

Led by forwards Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Matthew Mayer and guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer, the bench has provided an astounding 43.1 percent of Baylor’s 91.2 points per game, which leads the Big 12 and ranks fifth nationally.

These guys would start for most teams, but their selfless attitude and production have helped the No. 2 Bears go 10-0 overall and open the Big 12 with a 3-0 record.

“We definitely pride ourselves on coming in and providing that spark,” Flagler said. “Whoever is coming off the bench, we just try to compete at a high level and give us an edge. It allows us all to be selfless out there and just play for each other. A lot of times it might be one guy who doesn’t have a good night, but we have a great team where we can all pick each other up.”

In Wednesday’s 76-61 win over Oklahoma, Baylor’s bench contributed 40 points as Mayer scored 16, Flagler 15, Tchamwa Tchatchoua six and Cryer three. The Bears’ bench sparked a 14-2 run to close the first half to open up a 42-25 halftime lead and the Sooners never threatened the rest of the game.