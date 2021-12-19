Dynamic Brown leads No. 1 Bears past Ducks, 78-70

The Ducks kept battling and cut Baylor’s lead to 74-68 when Will Richardson hit a pair of free throws with 1:17 remaining. But Akinjo hit three of four free throws in the final 36 seconds and finished with 17 points, six assists and two steals.

Though the Ducks shot 54 percent overall, Baylor played much better defense in the second half. After the Ducks drained six of 11 3-pointers in the first half, they hit two of seven in the second half as the Bears extended their defense.

“We could see in the post their bigs were swinging it out and they were getting open shots or attacking us,” Flagler said. “The coaches did a great job making adjustments, and we came out in the second half and executed.”

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua enjoyed a solid night for the Bears with 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Depth came through again as the Bears’ bench outscored Oregon’s 23-9.