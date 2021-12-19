Dynamic Brown leads No. 1 Bears past Ducks, 78-70

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon gave No. 1 Baylor its best shot, and that still wasn’t enough.
With freshman Kendall Brown taking over during a key stretch midway through the second half, the Bears overcame a 10-point deficit to pull off a 78-70 win to remain unbeaten late Saturday night.
In Baylor’s first true road game of the season, Brown hit seven of eight shots and scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half as the Bears improved to 10-0.
“He’s high level,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “We love having him on the team. He’s so selfless. He knew that eventually he would get going, and we did a great job continuing to keep him uplifted. We told him to just keep playing hard, and he found his groove, and we were excited to see him out there succeeding.”
Scott Drew notched his 400th win as a head coach, including 380 in 19 seasons at Baylor and 20 wins in one season at Valparaiso.
Following last year’s Sweet 16 appearance, the Ducks (6-6) came into the season ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press preseason poll.
They opened the game hot by hitting eight of their first 12 shots to grab a 24-14 lead. The Bears rallied to cut the lead to 39-35 at halftime as Flagler nailed five of six 3-pointers.
With the game tied at 51 with 9:57 remaining, Brown crashed to the floor hard on a breakaway when he was fouled from behind by Jacob Young. Brown got up and hit one of two free throws, and then shifted his game into overdrive.
James Akinjo found Brown for a slam before Brown stole the ball and rushed downcourt for another dunk. After Akinjo nailed a 3-pointer, Jeremy Sochan spotted Brown for a layup.
Akinjo followed with another pass to Brown for a slam to finish off a 12-0 run to give the Bears a 63-51 lead with 7:11 remaining. Brown scored nine points during the key stretch.
“Just credit to my teammates for helping me to get going and looking for me when I’m cutting and running,” Brown said. “Adrenaline takes my bounce to another level. When I’m up there, I just go up and try to jump my highest.”
Young hit a pair of baskets for the Ducks, but Brown kept dominating as he hit three of four free throws, and then took a pass from Akinjo for an alley-oop dunk. He also drew a foul on the play and hit the free throw to give the Bears a 70-57 lead with 4:18 remaining.
“Dunks only count as two, but momentum-wise, energy-wise that’s like a shot of B12 in you,” Drew said. “Kendall made some great plays, got in transition.”
The Ducks kept battling and cut Baylor’s lead to 74-68 when Will Richardson hit a pair of free throws with 1:17 remaining. But Akinjo hit three of four free throws in the final 36 seconds and finished with 17 points, six assists and two steals.
Though the Ducks shot 54 percent overall, Baylor played much better defense in the second half. After the Ducks drained six of 11 3-pointers in the first half, they hit two of seven in the second half as the Bears extended their defense.
“We could see in the post their bigs were swinging it out and they were getting open shots or attacking us,” Flagler said. “The coaches did a great job making adjustments, and we came out in the second half and executed.”
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua enjoyed a solid night for the Bears with 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Depth came through again as the Bears’ bench outscored Oregon’s 23-9.
“Definitely our bench has been a big strength for us the last several years,” Drew said. “Each and every night it seems like you look down, bench 23 points, Oregon nine points. It’s huge, and not only shows up there but shows up in our defensive efficiency. Guys when they get in foul trouble, we can bring in fresh guys that can keep being aggressive and intense.”