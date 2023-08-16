Dominic Richardson’s breakout game as a college football player happened at McLane Stadium.

In the final regular-season game of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Richardson, then a true freshman at Oklahoma State, went for 169 yards and three touchdowns in a lopsided win against the Bears.

Not only was it the first time he found paydirt as a college athlete, it was the second-most rushing yards by a true freshman in OSU history.

“I mean, it was great,” Richardson said. “I remember coming in here, the atmosphere was great, I love the stadium, I love the fans and it was just crazy. I just had the energy to come out here and just showcase what I had. It was my time, so I just came out and had fun with it.”

Now he’s wearing the Green and Gold, and he’s planning to have more game-breaking performances in Waco.

“(I want to) come in strong and be a team player,” he said.

The Baylor running back group is young. In addition to the junior Richardson and senior Jacoby Clarke, there are two sophomores and two freshmen in the backfield stable.

But one of those sophomores, Richard Reese, is the reigning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, an honorable mention All-Big 12 player and the only Baylor player on the preseason 2023 all-conference team.

“I use (being young) as motivation,” Reese said. “Being young at this age and taking the big roles is a lot. My next step is getting better and just being on my teammates’ side when they need me because we’re gonna need that this year to move forward.”

Reese set a new freshman rushing record at Baylor with 972 yards last year and ranks fourth in school history with 14 touchdowns as a freshman. He eclipsed 100 yards in three games and had at least two touchdowns twice last year.

This year, he’ll have even more on his plate.

Head coach Dave Aranda said after Baylor’s scrimmage on Saturday that Reese would pick up a lot of the job of senior Qualan Jones, who was dismissed from the program due to an off-field issue last week.

“I’m ready for it,” Reese said. “(Running backs coach AJ Steward) has been getting me right (and he’s been) making sure that I’m reading everything good, picking up (on) the blitzes and making sure that I’m ready for this upcoming season.”

Reese came into fall camp at 182 pounds, almost 10 pounds heavier than he played at last season.

Aranda said he’s seen a new swagger and some added confidence from Reese.

The push that Richardson has given him has helped, too.

“I mean, if Richard was gonna get in an ice tub, Dom’s gonna be right there trying to take his spot,” Aranda said. “They fight for everything. It’s pretty cool to see. It’s a friendly fight, but it’s a fight, nonetheless.”

Where Reese has game-breaking speed, Richardson, at 6 feet and 206 pounds, has the power to run right over opponents.

He did it for three seasons with the Cowboys, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading them in rushing last year and playing a consistent role in the passing attack.

Richardson wasn’t blind to the situation when he chose to come to Baylor.

“I already knew Richard Reese had everything in his hands,” he said. “We just came together real quick and just kind of did things off the field together like working out and also like starting to play together. It would just (help) that connection.”

Take Reese out of the equation, and the returning production in the running back room from last year has a stat line that is underwhelming: three rushes, eight yards, zero touchdowns.

All three of those rushes came from redshirt sophomore Jordan Jenkins. Clarke has four career carries for 14 yards in his Baylor career, and true freshmen Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass continue to make strides after prolific high school careers.

Aranda said Saturday that Washington missed the scrimmage with an injury, but should be available for the next scrimmage ahead of the regular-season opener against Texas State on Sept. 2.

No matter who is carrying the ball, optimism remains high.