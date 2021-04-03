Easter in Indy: Baylor fans more than happy to stick around for one more game

Blake Welch is a Baylor alumnus who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, and traveled to Indianapolis with his family, including his wife, who he met when he was a Baylor student. He said that he would not have missed this experience for the world.

“It’s super fun. It’s so close, seven-hour drive from Kansas City,” Welch said. “We said, when will we be in the Final Four again? Hopefully again soon. We don’t always know, can’t take it for granted. This team is so much fun to watch, such a great team. We’re just having a blast.”

Matt Rodgers, the athletics director at Methodist Children’s Home in Waco, has a special connection to Baylor basketball. He worked as a student manager on head coach Scott Drew’s first four teams, and later served as a graduate assistant coach in 2010-12. So, when Baylor clinched its Final Four trip with a win over Arkansas last Monday, Rodgers knew he had to come.

He waited to book his trip until later in the week, which led to a rise in airline prices. So Rodgers booked a flight to Chicago and then rented a car to drive to Indianapolis.

“That was the easiest way for me to get here,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s in the bag already. Just waiting for Monday night. No price — whatever the price was, get my wife to approve or get her blessing on it, and make it happen.”

