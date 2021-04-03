Easter in Indy: Baylor fans more than happy to stick around for one more game

INDIANAPOLIS — Turns out Easter in Indy sounds like the perfect way to spend a holiday weekend for Baylor University fans.
In the program’s first Final Four appearance in 71 years, the Baylor men’s basketball team ravaged the University of Houston, 78-59, in the national semifinals on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
By virtue of the win, the No. 1-seeded Bears advance to Monday’s national championship game to face the winner of Saturday night’s other semifinal between Gonzaga and UCLA. This historic season marked the third Final Four trip in Baylor men's basketball history, as the Bears also reached that stage in 1948 and 1950, when only eight teams made the NCAA tournament. The championship game appearance will be Baylor’s second, as the Bears lost to the University of Kentucky and legendary coach Adolph Rupp, 58-42, in ’48.
It is probably safe to say Baylor has never had a better chance to win a men’s basketball title than this year. The Bears blew the doors off their old Southwest Conference rival Houston in the first half, making eight 3-pointers on their way to a convincing 45-20 halftime lead.
Milling about the stadium concourse at halftime, it was easy to spot the Baylor fans. Besides being decked out in their green and gold, official Final Four-licensed gear, they were the people bouncing off the walls or excitedly texting their friends and family.
Blake Welch is a Baylor alumnus who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, and traveled to Indianapolis with his family, including his wife, who he met when he was a Baylor student. He said that he would not have missed this experience for the world.
“It’s super fun. It’s so close, seven-hour drive from Kansas City,” Welch said. “We said, when will we be in the Final Four again? Hopefully again soon. We don’t always know, can’t take it for granted. This team is so much fun to watch, such a great team. We’re just having a blast.”
Matt Rodgers, the athletics director at Methodist Children’s Home in Waco, has a special connection to Baylor basketball. He worked as a student manager on head coach Scott Drew’s first four teams, and later served as a graduate assistant coach in 2010-12. So, when Baylor clinched its Final Four trip with a win over Arkansas last Monday, Rodgers knew he had to come.
He waited to book his trip until later in the week, which led to a rise in airline prices. So Rodgers booked a flight to Chicago and then rented a car to drive to Indianapolis.
“That was the easiest way for me to get here,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s in the bag already. Just waiting for Monday night. No price — whatever the price was, get my wife to approve or get her blessing on it, and make it happen.”
Indeed, every Baylor fan the Tribune-Herald spoke to said they “absolutely” intend to stick around for Monday’s national title game.
With a 25-point halftime lead, those fans felt pretty safe in extending their hotel stays.
“Just texting friends back and forth, saying, ‘Amazing, wow, incredible,’” said Kirk Wakefield, a Baylor professor who teaches marketing and sports strategy. “Then my wife just texted me that (Charles) Barkley just said on the commentary, ‘Houston ain’t gonna win this game.’”
All Michael Wilson knows is Final Fours. The Baylor freshman from Denver, who flew to Indianapolis from Waco on Friday, is 1-for-1 since enrolling with the men’s basketball team making the Final Four. “(Jared) Butler is killing it,” Wilson said, gleefully, at halftime. And indeed, the Baylor guard put up 17 first-half points to propel the Bears’ push.
Even though he has known nothing different, Wilson was not naive enough to believe this kind of thing happens every year for Baylor.
“I know we’ve got a special group of guys right now. You can’t just build this in one year,” Wilson said. “I hope the rest of the years are like this. I know we’re not going to find another substitute for Davion (Mitchell) and for Jared Butler. It’s nice having them while we do.”
When asked after the game about the vocal Baylor contingent, Drew said he was gratified the Bears were able to give them so much to cheer and appreciate.
“Again, a coach is like a parent,” Drew said. “And when you see the siblings happy, you’re happy. So to see the fans happy, your players happy, Baylor nation happy, you can’t get much better than that.
“So, they were outstanding tonight. The fans that we had, appreciate them making travel arrangements to be here to support us. And thank them for being behind us.”
Even with a half still to play in their own game, the Baylor fans were already looking forward to a potential matchup with fellow No. 1 seed Gonzaga. The Bears and Zags were supposed to play in December, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
“Clearly it’s us and Gonzaga. So now you can’t wait 'till Monday night,” Wakefield said, writing off the Bruins. “Should be pretty exciting. It’s good to see Baylor represent and playing with joy and what Scott always talks about, having a Christ-centered approach to everything. It doesn’t mean the Christians are going to win, but it’s nice occasionally.”
