Easy-breezy Bears sweep doubleheader from Memphis

It was just an overall fun day for the Bears that included Jared McKenzie showing off his potential Gold Glove skills with a wall-scraping catch in center. Perhaps the biggest delight for the Bears came late in the game, when senior pitcher Ryan Leckich earned his first career at-bat, taking at least one fences-targeting cut before ultimately striking out looking.

“I have a rule and I’ve had it ever since I’ve been a head coach, if you score 20 runs I usually find the oldest pitcher and ask them if they want to hit. Some of them don’t want to, “Rodriguez said. “They think they do until the opportunity arises and then they say, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ But I gave him the opportunity and he went out there, and the fact that he took strike three is probably more frustrating and he is not real happy with himself. But that’s part of it, and it’s fun and exciting. When you score 20 runs you should be able to have the freedom to do some stuff like that.”