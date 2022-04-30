Ebner, Barnes picked in NFL Draft, 6 Baylor selections overall

After four Baylor players were selected Friday night in the NFL Draft, the Bears followed with two more Saturday as Chicago picked running back Trestan Ebner in the sixth round and Carolina chose cornerback Kalon Barnes in the seventh round.

They joined second-round picks Jalen Pitre and Tyquan Thornton and third-round picks JT Woods and Terrel Bernard.

Baylor’s six picks were its most since 2016 when the Bears also had six players drafted.

Additionally, five Baylor players are signing as NFL free agents, including offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson by Tennessee, running back Abram Smith by New Orleans, receiver Drew Estrada by Houston, cornerback Raleigh Texada by Green Bay, and safety Jairon McVea by the Los Angeles Rams.

Ebner was a do-it-all back and All-America kick returner for the Bears. Barnes raised his draft stock by recording a time of 4.23 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and will join former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule at Carolina.

Saturday’s picks followed a flurry of activity for the Bears on Friday night beginning with the Houston Texans’ selection of All-America safety Pitre in the second round with the 37th overall pick.

A Stafford High School graduate, Pitre can’t wait to go back home to start his NFL career.

“It was an emotional experience just being able to stay home with a team I’ve been following my whole life,” Pitre said. “I’m ready to get to work.”

Thornton was the next Baylor player off the board as the New England Patriots chose the wide receiver in the second round with the 50th overall pick. Thornton is excited about the opportunity to play for legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“I love him already, man,” Thornton said. “He’s a big process guy. That’s all we spoke about at Baylor, staying true to the process, and I’m very excited to get to work for him.”

The next Baylor player off the board was Woods, a ballhawking safety who was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 89th overall pick in the third round.

Woods led the Big 12 with six interceptions in 2021 and routinely made game-turning plays. Nicknamed the “Heartbreak Kid,” Woods returned both an interception and a fumble for touchdowns last season.

“I started breaking hearts of quarterbacks across the country, not just the ones in the practice facility,” Woods said Friday night after the pick was made.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley likes the potential Woods brings to the secondary.

“His game speed, he’s running over 21 mph,” Staley said. “But it’s the speed plus the way he processes. He’s really smart, so if you put the physical speed with that mental speed, you’re getting a real high end secondary player.”

The Buffalo Bills drafted Bernard, a three-time all-Big 12 linebacker, in the third round with the 89th overall pick.

“It was a dream come true, celebrating with my family,” Bernard said. “I think I can bring just another hard working piece. I’m willing to play anywhere I can, special teams, fighting for a roster spot. I’m super excited. I can’t wait to get up there.”

