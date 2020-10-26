Ebner, Lovett sticking with Bears

But during the last two games, Baylor’s offense has struggled and the focus on the running attack has diminished. In a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3 Lovett ran 14 times for 23 yards and Ebner carried six times for nine yards. Ebner caught three passes for 17 yards while Lovett made two catches for 12 yards.

In Saturday’s 27-16 loss to Texas, Lovett had four carries for 21 yards and Ebner had four carries for 10 yards. Ebner also contributed five catches for 45 yards and Lovett made three catches for one yard with a touchdown.

Aranda said the Bears are still seeking their offensive identity.

“I think the key is to hone in on this is us, and build on those things week after week,” Aranda said. “Throughout the week, there have been different personnel different weeks available. I’ve been guilty of this as we are just trying to make things work for that given moment.”

With no players testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Aranda hopes to have his entire squad available to play for the first time this season against the Horned Frogs. Baylor will test again Wednesday and Friday.

Across the athletic department, Baylor reported no new positive COVID-19 cases and only one active case.