Ebner makes AFCA All-America team

Baylor senior Trestan Ebner was named second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association as an all-purpose player.
Ebner ranked second in the Big 12 with a 32.2-yard average on 19 kickoff returns, including a pair of touchdown returns in the season opener against Kansas. He also ranked second on the Baylor squad with 26 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries.
Ebner was previously named second-team All-American by the Sporting News as a return specialist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.