Ebner makes Walter Camp team
Baylor's Trestan Ebner was named to the Walter Camp All-America team as a second-team kick returner.

It is the 17th time a Baylor player has been named to the Walter Camp team, and the first as a kick returner.

Ebner was previously named second team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and the Sporting News. He averaged 32.2 yards on 19 kickoff returns and scored a pair of touchdowns in the season opener against Kansas.

