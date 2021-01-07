Ebner makes Walter Camp team

Baylor's Trestan Ebner was named to the Walter Camp All-America team as a second-team kick returner.
It is the 17th time a Baylor player has been named to the Walter Camp team, and the first as a kick returner.
Ebner was previously named second team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and the Sporting News. He averaged 32.2 yards on 19 kickoff returns and scored a pair of touchdowns in the season opener against Kansas.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
