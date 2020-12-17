 Skip to main content
Ebner named Big 12 special teams POY, returning for fifth season
Baylor senior Trestan Ebner, who dazzled on kick returns this season, was named special teams player of the year on the Big 12 coaches all-conference team.

Ebner is planning to return to Baylor for his fifth season in 2021 since this year didn't count against players' eligibility due to COVID-19.

Ebner ranked second in the Big 12 with a 32.2 average on 19 kick returns with a pair of returns for touchdowns in the season opener against Kansas.

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre was named first-team all-Big 12 after collecting 60 tackles with 13 for loss and two interception returns for touchdowns. Making the second team for the Bears were linebacker Terrel Bernard, receiver RJ Sneed and Ebner as a kick returner.

Big 12 leading Iowa State swept many of the major awards, including Matt Campbell as coach of the year, running back Breece Hall as offensive player of the year and linebacker Mike Rose as defensive player of the year.

The Tribune-Herald will publish its all-Big 12 team in Saturday's edition.

