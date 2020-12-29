 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ebner named second-team All-American
0 comments

Ebner named second-team All-American

{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Kansas (copy)

Baylor's Trestan Ebner was chosen as a second-team All-American at kick returner by the Sporting News.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Baylor senior Trestan Ebner was named a Sporting News second-team All-American as a return specialist.

Ebner finished the season ranked second in the Big 12 with a 32.2-yard average on 19 kickoff returns. He returned kickoffs for a pair of touchdowns in the season opener against Kansas.

Ebner was previously named first-team all-Big 12 as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press. He plans to return for the 2021 season since 2020 didn't count against player eligibility due to COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sportspersons of the Year — Remembering those we lost in Central Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert