Ebner second-team All-American

Baylor senior Trestan Ebner was named Sporting News second-team All-American as a return specialist.
Ebner finished the season ranked second in the Big 12 with a 32.2-yard average on 19 kickoff returns. He returned kickoffs for a pair of touchdowns in the season opener against Kansas.
Ebner was previously named first-team all-Big 12 as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press. He plans to return for the 2021 season since 2020 didn't count against player eligibility due to COVID-19.
