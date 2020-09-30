Ebner setting law of not-so-diminishing returns for Bears

There’s job interviews, and then there’s what Trestan Ebner did last Saturday. As auditions go, this was like advertising “Singer Needed” and seeing Alicia Keys or Carrie Underwood walk through the door.

Prior to Baylor’s game with Kansas, Ebner had returned just five kicks in his previous three college seasons and only one over the past two. But the senior nailed the part against the Jayhawks and then some. He returned two kicks for touchdowns — covering 100 yards on the first and 83 on the second — in the Bears’ 47-14 blowout win.

It’s his job for sure now. First-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda said that Ebner had expressed his desire to take over as the Bears’ primary kick returner leading into the season, and the coaches are glad they gave him a shot.

“Ebner really wanted to be on teams and he really wanted in that position,” Aranda said. “For us just looking at what he accomplished as a running back and his speed and his athleticism and his ability to catch and handle kicks was very impressive from the start. So, I’m really excited to see him have this success and I’m a fan of his.”