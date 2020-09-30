Ebner setting law of not-so-diminishing returns for Bears

There’s job interviews, and then there’s what Trestan Ebner did last Saturday. As auditions go, this was like advertising “Singer Needed” and seeing Alicia Keys or Carrie Underwood walk through the door.
Prior to Baylor’s game with Kansas, Ebner had returned just five kicks in his previous three college seasons and only one over the past two. But the senior nailed the part against the Jayhawks and then some. He returned two kicks for touchdowns — covering 100 yards on the first and 83 on the second — in the Bears’ 47-14 blowout win.
It’s his job for sure now. First-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda said that Ebner had expressed his desire to take over as the Bears’ primary kick returner leading into the season, and the coaches are glad they gave him a shot.
“Ebner really wanted to be on teams and he really wanted in that position,” Aranda said. “For us just looking at what he accomplished as a running back and his speed and his athleticism and his ability to catch and handle kicks was very impressive from the start. So, I’m really excited to see him have this success and I’m a fan of his.”
In talking about his kicking game unit, Aranda used the word “teams” several times. He didn’t preface with the word “special” in front of it, because the special was implied. Without a doubt, the Bears were especially special against the Jayhawks.
In addition to Ebner’s attention-grabbing highlights, BU’s special teams squads made several other significant plays to aid the victory. Sophomore Issac Power dropped in a beautiful coffin-corner punt to pin Kansas deep on its own end of the field in the fourth quarter. Sophomore John Mayers made all his kicks, including splitting the uprights on a 47-yard field goal in the first half.
Even Ebner’s heroics don’t happen without an ensemble performance. Fellow running back John Lovett helped spring Ebner on the 100-yarder by busting his way downfield to clear the path with a big-time block.
“That was the first clip we showed the team (Sunday),” said Aranda, referring to Lovett’s block. “We talk about the Baylor ID, the toughest, hardest-working, most competitive team in the country. And that play by John is an illustration of that.”
Shortly after Aranda was hired, he installed 33-year-old Matt Powledge as the Bears’ special teams coordinator and safeties coach. Powledge came to Waco with a proven track record for overseeing strong kicking units. At Louisiana-Lafayette in 2019, the Cajuns ranked either first or second in the Sun Belt in kickoff return defense, kickoff returns and net punting. When Powledge led the special teams units at Sam Houston State, he mentored a pair of All-Americans at kicker and punter and the Bearkats ranked among the FCS national leaders in net punting.
“We emphasize special teams,” Aranda said. “Matt Powledge does a great job with it, I think he’s a great young up-and-coming coach, (with) energy and knowledge and care factor. The guys love him and want to play hard for him, got a lot of respect for him. Really impressed with that side of it.”
How could you not be impressed? Circling back to Ebner — which the KU tacklers are still trying to do, several days later — his performance marked the first time in Baylor’s 121-year football history that a Bear took two kicks back for TDs in the same game.
”I’m thankful for the opportunity. I thought Levi Norwood had done it first,” Ebner said following the game against Kansas. “He’s just a great player I watched here. I’m just thankful that I was able to put my name in the Baylor record books, and I’m thankful for the chance to play with these great guys.”
Fittingly, Norwood was in attendance at McLane Stadium for Baylor’s flattening of the Jayhawks. The former receiver/return specialist was honored as a “Baylor Legend” during a timeout in the first half.
Norwood remains one of Baylor’s all-time top return guys, as he averaged 8.7 yards per punt return with two career touchdowns as well as recording a 20.2-yard average on kickoff returns.
Can Ebner and his pals make that kind of lasting impact? Again, if 2020 first impressions mean anything, the special teams unit appears that it could be a difference maker for Baylor as the season progresses.
“We’re anticipating continued improvement (in special teams) because there’s a fair amount of things that we can get better on teams,” Aranda said. “Speaking with Coach Powledge, the emphasis on the details and finding the right people for the right jobs and to get more and more talent on those teams, and to get them meshing the way we did on a few of them for Saturday, is for sure the goal. So, I’m excited for that.”
