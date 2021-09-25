Ebner's electrifying returns lift Bears over Cyclones

Baylor wouldn’t have been in position to win without Ebner’s kickoff return after Iowa State cut the lead to 21-16 with Andrew Mevis’ 39-yard field goal.

Ebner caught the kickoff at the 2 and cut to the left sideline where he found a wall of blockers and outraced the Cyclones for the 98-yard touchdown to push Baylor’s lead to 28-16 with 6:59 left in the third quarter.

With his All-America resume on returns, Ebner takes it personally when teams kick to him.

“I just think with the blockers we have and the stats I put up, I do take it personally,” Ebner said. “But I wouldn’t be able to do it without the guys who block for me on every kick return and punt return.”

Of course, the Cyclones weren’t through as they drove 85 yards to cut Baylor’s lead to 28-23 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter. Hall finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run as he carried Baylor linebacker Matt Jones into the end zone.

Iowa State’s All-America running back performed brilliantly as he rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries while making five catches for 51 yards and a score.