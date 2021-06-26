Edge rusher, TE Roberts-Day picks Baylor

The Baylor football team picked up a commitment from athlete Kaian Roberts-Day late on Friday evening.

Roberts-Day, who plays running back, tight end and outside linebacker at Festus (Mo.) High School, is listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds on his Hudl page.

He announced his commitment via Twitter. In an included message, he wrote “I’m officially closing my recruiting and I’m 110% going to Baylor University. I really liked the coaches, staff and the culture there.”

Roberts Day is the 15th-ranked prospect from Missouri and the 43rd-ranked prospect at his position nationally.

