 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edge rusher, TE Roberts-Day picks Baylor
0 comments

Edge rusher, TE Roberts-Day picks Baylor

{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor football team picked up a commitment from athlete Kaian Roberts-Day late on Friday evening.

Roberts-Day, who plays running back, tight end and outside linebacker at Festus (Mo.) High School, is listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds on his Hudl page.

He announced his commitment via Twitter. In an included message, he wrote “I’m officially closing my recruiting and I’m 110% going to Baylor University. I really liked the coaches, staff and the culture there.”

Roberts Day is the 15th-ranked prospect from Missouri and the 43rd-ranked prospect at his position nationally.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert