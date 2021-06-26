Edge rusher, TE Roberts-Day picks Baylor

The Baylor football team picked up a commitment from athlete Kaian Roberts-Day late on Friday evening.
Roberts-Day, who plays running back, tight end and outside linebacker at Festus (Mo.) High School, is listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds on his Hudl page.
He announced his commitment via Twitter. In an included message, he wrote “I’m officially closing my recruiting and I’m 110% going to Baylor University. I really liked the coaches, staff and the culture there.”
Roberts Day is the 15th-ranked prospect from Missouri and the 43rd-ranked prospect at his position nationally.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.