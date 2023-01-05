Edwards, Baylor still waiting on waiver to play; Kentucky disputes circumstances around transfer

Shortly before Christmas, a young Baylor women’s basketball fan held up a sign that said what a lot of fellow Bear fans were thinking: “Can Dre come out and play?”

Turns out that Baylor would love Dre’Una Edwards to play. But at this point it’s really out of Baylor’s and Edwards’ hands.

Edwards spoke to the media on Thursday, shortly after putting out a social media post that addressed her eligibility situation. The senior forward and transfer from Kentucky has met the academic requirements needed to be eligible to play this season, but as a two-time transfer she is still waiting for Kentucky to sign a waiver as the final step in that process. But Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy has not signed that waiver, and Edwards and BU’s coaches are unsure if it will happen.

Edwards averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds in 26 games for Kentucky last season and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat No. 1 South Carolina in the SEC tournament. Obviously she could help Baylor. She admits that it’s been frustrating to sit and watch and adjust to a new role, but added that her new BU teammates and coaches have never ceased in their encouragement.

“Honestly, my teammates, my coaches and staff members, everybody has had my back,” Edwards said. “I haven’t really thought about it too much, because I want to be a light and a positive energy to the team. I feel like it’s kind of a negative situation, so instead of letting it bring me down, I’ll let my team rally around me. They helped me stay positive, and I just try to be positive and lead and be a leader.”

Edwards played her high school ball in Las Vegas, where she was an all-state player while helping her team to four straight regional championships. The six-foot forward signed with Utah out of high school and averaged 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds as a freshman in 2018-19 for the Utes before deciding a change was in order.

She transferred to Kentucky and sat out the 2019-20 season before becoming a key rotation player for the Wildcats the past two seasons.

Edwards chose to enter the transfer portal after the 2021-22 season. She said it wasn’t due to a “negative situation or any discomfort” at Kentucky, but rather that she sensed that she needed a new start. She settled on Baylor as her choice, but in transferring she lost some academic credits and needed to make additional progress toward her degree to fulfill the academic requirement to be eligible.

Edwards said she did that, as she picked up 33 credit hours over the past six months and a spot on the Big 12’s All-Academic Team for the fall. She had a 3.6 GPA while also rushing a sorority.

“I’m super proud of myself. This is the hardest I’ve ever fought or tried to fight in college, in general. I honestly wanted a 4.0, but I’m going to take a 3.6, because that’s still great. Honestly, I’ve been so proud of myself. I feel like last year I was kind of different person. I had a lot of things going on personally, mentally, that kind of took away my focus from basketball at times. But I think it made me grow into who I am now. I’ve learned from everything I’ve done in the past, and I’ve only grown.

With her academics in place, Edwards still needed the waiver from Kentucky, but that has not been forthcoming.

When asked by the Tribune-Herald about Edwards’ eligibility situation, Kentucky released this statement: “We were asked by Baylor to sign an NCAA No Participation Opportunity form, certifying that Dre’una Edwards would not have had an opportunity to participate if she had stayed at Kentucky. That would not have been correct; Dre’una would have had the opportunity to participate if she had stayed. Dre’una transferred with the understanding that she would have to sit out unless she graduated, which she did not do.”

Grad transfers are eligible to play immediately by NCAA rules.

If she does not receive a waiver from Kentucky, Edwards would still be able to play in the 2023-24 season for Baylor without any restrictions, since she sat out this season. She has played three college seasons and has two years of eligibility remaining, including her COVID year.

If she has to continue to sit and watch this season, Edwards said she’ll embrace that role, too. The coaching staff has gifted her with a clipboard, and Edwards said it’s been enlightening to see the game from a different side.

“Even though I’m not playing, I still feel like I’m able to lead and direct the team in the right way,” Edwards said.

Baylor head coach Nicki Collen said that Edwards has made invaluable contributions, even without seeing a minute of actual game action.

“She obviously has a great smile,” Collen said. “If I need her to be a post player and dominate our post players, she does that on the scout team. if we need her to be a big 3, she does that. I made her run the point against Oklahoma just because, quite frankly, we were down numbers and needed our three guards to play together on the defensive side of the ball. So, she’s just been someone that’s been willing to do whatever she’s asked to do. … It’s still really, really impressive what she’s done.”

Edwards remains grateful for all the support of the Baylor community, which she called “amazing.” As for that young fan with the sign, he carries a special place in Dre’s heart.

“That’s my boy, Jeb. He’s so adorable,” Edwards said. “I actually met him this summer over at our camps and everything. So, he was actually in my class. I was actually his coach for the camp. He always comes up to me during the games or after the games and stuff like that. He always comes up to me during the games or after the games, stuff like that. He’s made me bracelets and stuff. He’s super cool. … That just goes to show the support I have with the fans and everything. I just felt like everyone has my back here. I feel so much love.”