Egbo lifts Baylor to 78-39 win over New Orleans

Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith are a load for any team to handle, and it was certainly that way for a New Orleans squad short on size.
With the 6-3 Egbo collecting 22 points and 11 rebounds, and the 6-4 Smith finishing with 13 points and 10 boards, the No. 6 Bears cruised to a 78-39 win Monday night at the Ferrell Center.
Egbo was remarkably efficient as she hit 11 of 12 field goals while Smith was three of five from the field and nailed all seven free throws. Though Baylor hit just six of 22 3-pointers, the inside dominance allowed the Bears to shoot 53.6 percent.
“Obviously NaLyssa was a focus, there were three people around her most of the night,” said Baylor coach Nicki Collen. “She (Egbo) was efficient around the rim. They were smaller, but you’ve still got to fight for the ball, and I thought she went up and fought to get offensive rebounds and gave herself a chance in that situation.”
While Baylor improved to 3-0, the Privateers dropped to 0-2 after opening the season with a 131-36 loss to No. 12 Texas last Tuesday.
The Bears held New Orleans to a 32.5 field goal percentage, and won the boards 35-24 while also forcing 25 turnovers. Sarah Andrews finished with 12 points and six assists, but the Bears were sloppy at times with 15 turnovers.
Collen wants to see a sharper performance when Baylor faces No. 3 Maryland at noon Sunday in College Park, Md.
“I don’t think any coach is probably happy with a lot of things this time of year,” Collen said. “I think every game gives you something to look at and to work on. We just haven’t seen a lot of man-to-man defense this season, other than the opener against Texas State. Maryland’s going to play switching man and play some 3-2 and press us as well.”
The Privateers managed to stick with the Bears during the early minutes as Erin Randle and Brianna Ellis nailed 3-pointers to take an 11-8 lead. But with Andrews scoring inside twice, Jordan Lewis burying a 3-pointer, and Smith scoring in the paint and adding four free throws, the Bears ended the first quarter with a 23-15 lead.
“This was just one of those games where we have to be better coming out of the gate,” Collen said. “We didn’t start the game with enough energy. It sounds crazy to say, but 15 points is a lot. I felt like we didn’t impose our will early enough. I had to be a jerk and yell and scream a little bit. I think sometimes it’s easy to relax against an opponent that you think is inferior to you.”
Points were much harder to come by for the Privateers in the second quarter as Baylor outscored them 17-6 to go into halftime with a 40-21 lead.
Egbo dominated inside during the quarter as she scored four times with two baskets coming on putbacks. By halftime, Baylor held a 20-12 rebounding edge while forcing 12 turnovers.
“I felt comfortable, my guards made it very easy for me in the paint to get easy baskets,” Egbo said. “Definitely can’t take anything away from them, they made my life a lot better tonight. And I just appreciate them for that. So all credit to my guards.”
Andrews opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, but Egbo was the main show the rest of the way as she scored three times in the paint and buried an outside shot to push Baylor’s lead to 59-27.
“Our coach has been emphasizing paint touches and just getting the ball into the paint when we’re open,” Egbo said. “So I definitely feel like our guards came into this game more open-minded, and they just understood that we do have the advantage in the post.”