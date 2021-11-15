Egbo lifts Baylor to 78-39 win over New Orleans

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t think any coach is probably happy with a lot of things this time of year,” Collen said. “I think every game gives you something to look at and to work on. We just haven’t seen a lot of man-to-man defense this season, other than the opener against Texas State. Maryland’s going to play switching man and play some 3-2 and press us as well.”

The Privateers managed to stick with the Bears during the early minutes as Erin Randle and Brianna Ellis nailed 3-pointers to take an 11-8 lead. But with Andrews scoring inside twice, Jordan Lewis burying a 3-pointer, and Smith scoring in the paint and adding four free throws, the Bears ended the first quarter with a 23-15 lead.

“This was just one of those games where we have to be better coming out of the gate,” Collen said. “We didn’t start the game with enough energy. It sounds crazy to say, but 15 points is a lot. I felt like we didn’t impose our will early enough. I had to be a jerk and yell and scream a little bit. I think sometimes it’s easy to relax against an opponent that you think is inferior to you.”

Points were much harder to come by for the Privateers in the second quarter as Baylor outscored them 17-6 to go into halftime with a 40-21 lead.