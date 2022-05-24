Eighth-seeded Bears know it's win-or-else for Big 12 tournament

And so it comes down to this for the Baylor baseball team: Win the whole enchilada in Arlington this week, or see its season come to a close.

That’s the mission for the Bears. There’s no need to worry about being on the NCAA bubble, because gaining an at-large bid is out of the equation. Baylor’s only path to next week’s NCAA tournament is to win the Big 12 tournament first.

As such, the Bears are taking an NCAA regional approach into the Big 12 tourney. There’s no need to rest anyone, no need to line up pitching for next week. They’re not only all-in to win the tourney, they need to go all-in to win each game, which puts them in better position to win the whole thing.

“The way I’m looking at it is, from Game 1, we have to win,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “It’s just that simple. And then we’ll deal with the Game 2 the next day. But, I’m not going to look for Games 2 and 3 those first couple days. We need to focus on the first game, deal with that, and then we move on to the next one.”

Baylor (26-26) managed to sneak into the Big 12 tournament as the No. 8 seed and will face Big 12 champion and top-seeded TCU (35-18) in its first game at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Obviously beating the Frogs presents a formidable challenge, as does the overarching goal of winning the tournament.

But at least there’s no mystery. Last year the Bears went into NCAA Selection Monday hopeful that they’d be in the field, only to end up as the 65th team overall, the first left out.

This year, they’re not leaving anything to chance. They know they can’t. It’s win or else.

“Last year, we really needed to win one game, and we didn’t get that done,” said centerfielder Jared McKenzie. “But, this year, we’re probably not in a better spot, but we’re in a spot to where we can go out there and just say, ‘Hey, we can only win this thing.’ That’s the only thing we can do. And if we lose it, then it’s over. But, knowing that we’re just going to go out there and win every game, that’s our goal.”

Baylor’s issues this season have been well-documented. But just in case you’ve been Rip Van Winkling it for the past four months, the Bears haven’t been able to finish off games with any semblance of consistency, as its young bullpen has struggled. They’ve also endured multiple injuries to key starters, including pitchers Tyler Thomas and Will Rigney and first baseman Chase Wehsener.

But even amid that seemingly perpetual uphill climb, the Bears waged a competitive series with TCU back in March. The Frogs won the opener, 3-0, and then outlasted the Bears, 11-9, in 11 innings in the second game before Baylor salvaged a 7-3 win in the finale.

Blake Helton didn’t pitch in that series against the Frogs, as he was still sidelined with back issues. But he’ll get the start for Wednesday’s Big 12 opener for the Bears. The Baylor coaches pulled him after just two innings in last Saturday’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma State, with the intention of saving his arm for this particular matchup.

“Hopefully it’s an advantage that they haven’t seen me yet, but I like the matchup. I think we’ll do well,” Helton said.

Rodriguez has led one of his Baylor teams to a Big 12 tourney title, back in 2017, when the Bears went 4-0 in the event, including a wild, memorable 6-5 win in 11 innings over TCU in the championship game. Of course, that was a much different Baylor team. The Bears won 22 of 25 games at one stretch, and featured All-Americans like Davis Wendzel and Shea Langeliers in the middle of the batting order.

The names and faces may be different in 2022, but the path to a title remains the same. Essentially, the Bears are going to have to play their best baseball of the season.

“The biggest thing for us is going to be the starting pitching,” Rodriguez said. “Our guys have got to play really good defense. What I like is that we’re going to be in an environment where it’s going to be enclosed, we won’t have games pushed back just due to weather. The weather conditions are going to be the same for everybody. So, that’s what I really like is that we’re all going to go in there, I would say the slate’s kind of clean.”

Indeed, this will mark the first Big 12 tournament at the Globe Life Field, the two-year-old home of the Texas Rangers that features a retractable roof. It’s the first time since 2015 that the tournament hasn’t been played at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City and the first time since 2004 it’s been held outside of the state of Oklahoma. While Coach Rod appreciated the history and environment in Bricktown, he won’t miss the occasional weather delays that teams had to navigate.

And who knows? Maybe playing in a big-league ballpark will be good for Baylor. The Bears’ high-water mark probably came back in early March at the Shriners College Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Baylor won two of three games in that event, with wins over ranked foes UCLA and LSU.

“We play well in big-league stadiums,” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully that continues.”

Bear Facts

On Tuesday, Baylor centerfielder Jared McKenzie was picked as a second-team selection for the coaches’ All-Big 12 team. A preseason All-American, McKenzie is hitting .298 with 35 runs scored, 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. Additionally, five other BU players gained honorable mention status, those being outfielder/first baseman Kyle Nevin, shortstop Jack Pineda, second baseman Tre Richardson, pitcher Tyler Thomas and pitcher/outfielder Cam Caley. … Among the superlatives on the All-Big 12 team, Texas first baseman Ivan Melendez — who has walloped 28 home runs on the year — was an easy pick as Player of the Year. Other honors went to Texas Tech’s Brandon Birdsell (Pitcher of the Year) and Hudson White (Freshman of the Year), Oklahoma’s Blake Robertson (Newcomer of the Year) and TCU’s Kirk Saarloos (Coach of the Year). The Tribune-Herald will publish its annual All-Big 12 baseball team this weekend. … Should Baylor win over TCU Wednesday, it would meet the Texas-Oklahoma State winner at 4 p.m. Thursday. If the Bears lose, they’ll play at 9 a.m. Thursday against the Texas-OSU loser. It’s a double-elimination tournament.

